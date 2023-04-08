This is the second in a series of position previews on the 2023 NFL draft.

Fourteen linebackers were drafted in the first three rounds in the 2022 NFL draft and 18 taken in the first three rounds in 2020.

There might only be seven taken in the first three rounds this year.

“This is not the greatest year to be in need of help at linebacker,” draft analyst Lance Zierlein said on NFL.com. “There is below-average depth, with many prospects projecting as special-teams contributors who are unlikely to develop into starters.”

“I would agree,” said ESPN analyst Todd McShay on a media conference call this week on the mediocrity of the linebacker class. “I think the position in general – I don’t want to say it’s been devalued – but you don’t see a lot of first-round picks. Typically when you do, it’s later in the first.”

Hence, the first words out of the mouth of Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane when asked how the team was going to replace middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds were: “Sometimes your answer is on your roster."

This is not a year to be reaching for a linebacker after the second round to step into the starting lineup as a rookie.

There arguably are three clear-cut top-60 prospects at off-the-ball linebacker – Iowa’s Jack Campbell, Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson. All three might be able to step into an immediate role as a starter for the Bills.

But if you don’t get one of them, your odds of getting a rookie to step in and start right away probably are not good this draft.

“I think they’re going to take a linebacker early just because there’s such a huge hole with that middle linebacker spot,” ESPN analyst Jordan Reid said of the Bills.

McShay throws in Washington State’s Daiyan Henley as the fourth-best linebacker prospect.

“It won’t surprise me if none of them go in the first,” McShay said of the top four. “Drew Sanders and Jack Campbell probably are most likely to go in the first.”

Overall position ranking: 3 out of 10.

Bills view: How are the Bills going to replace Edmunds, who signed in free agency for a whopping $18 million a year with the Chicago Bears?

They have second-year men Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, drafted in the third and seventh rounds, respectively, last year. The Bills likely saw the thin 2023 LB group on the horizon in drafting two players to the position last year. But at 224 pounds, Bernard is small for the middle ‘backer position. Spector is way more athletic than his seventh-round draft standing suggests but at 6-1 is not exactly long and rangy.

The Bills signed safety Taylor Rapp, a starting-caliber player, last week. That signals a shift to more one-linebacker, six-defensive-back, dime packages.

If the Bills are going to look for an immediate starter in the draft, there are upsides and downsides with each of the top three prospects. The rundown:

• Campbell arguably is the most NFL-ready starter at middle linebacker. His obvious comparison is Cincinnati star Logan Wilson. Campbell ran well (4.65) for his size (249 pounds) and has elite intangibles. (Wilson ran 4.63 at 241 pounds.) Campbell won the Campbell Trophy – college football’s academic Heisman – and the Dick Butkus Award as the top linebacker in college football.

He also has been training with Luke Kuechly, who played middle linebacker in Sean McDermott's system with the Carolina Panthers. McDermott has expressed a penchant for Iowa players in the past, with Micah Hyde and A.J. Epenesa as former Hawkeyes on the Bills' defense.

Is he special enough as an athlete and a playmaker to take at No. 27? It's doubtful he lasts to the Bills’ pick at No. 59.

• Sanders has ideal size and speed, at 6-4, 235 and with a 4.59 time in the 40-yard dash. He’s a hybrid pass rusher/linebacker. Think, perhaps, of a poor-man’s Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys. Sanders is only a one-year starter, with just one year as an off-the-ball ‘backer. He had 9.5 sacks and 39 pressures in 2022. His tackling in space is shaky, which is no surprise given his lack of off-ball experience. Pro Football Focus charged him with 22 missed tackles last season.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

Yet he causes havoc.

“My player comp for Drew Sanders was Tremaine Edmunds,” said Reid. “I think Sanders gives you much more from a pass-rushing standpoint, too. So with McDermott going back to calling plays this year, he can use him moreso as a versatile chess piece while they’re also using other players in the middle, too.”

• Simpson, 6-foot-2 and 235, has elite traits. He ran a 4.43-second 40-yard dash at the combine, the seventh-fastest at the position in the last 20 years. His comparison is Kansas City’s Willie Gay, who ran 4.46 and was picked in the second round in 2020. You want Simpson in man coverage against elite tight ends. He’s going to need more experience as a zone-coverage off-ball middle linebacker. Can his instincts develop? All the tools any coach would want are there.

Bills need ranking: 7 out of 10.

The best: From a readiness and instincts standpoint, it’s Campbell. From a versatility standpoint it’s Sanders. From an athletic profile standpoint, it’s Simpson.

Names to know: Washington State’s Henley is a converted wide receiver who then moved to safety and then linebacker with athleticism but iffy instincts.

Alabama’s Henry To’oTo’o is an outstanding college linebacker with great intangibles, but he’s small (6-1, 227).

Oregon’s Noah Sewell, is a freak athlete, physical, with blitzing ability. But he’s young and raw in coverage.

Intriguing: Cincinnati’s Ivan Pace had 10 sacks last season and made 92 tackles. He’s fun to watch. He’s scrappy. He plays sideline to sideline. He’s a transfer from Miami (Ohio). He has good balance. However, he’s only 5-10 and has a small frame and short arms (72 inches). He would be the shortest linebacker drafted in the last 10 years. He’s not going to cover space in zones. He’s more of a downhill rush linebacker.

Sleeper: Troy’s Carlton Marshall can tell Pace to “hold my beer.” He’s only 5-9 and is a former walk-on. He set an FBS record with 578 career tackles, breaking the mark of 545 by Northwestern’s Tim McGarigal, set in 2005. ... Pittsburgh's SirVocea Dennis is undersized but has great intangibles and had a big pro day (41.5 vertical jump). He is coming off an ankle injury in the Senior Bowl. He's a good Day 3 pick.

TOP TEN LINEBACKERS

Rk. Player, School Ht., Wt.

1. Trent Simpson*, Clemson 6-2, 235

2. Drew Sanders*, Arkansas 6-4, 235

3. Jack Campbell, Iowa 6-5, 249

4. Noah Sewell*, Oregon 6-2, 246

5. Daiyan Henley, Washington St. 6-0, 225

6. Henry To’oTo’o, Alabama 6-1, 227

7. Dorian Williams, Tulane 6-1, 228

8. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas 6-3, 229

9. Owen Pappoe, Auburn 6-0, 225

10. Ivan Pace, Cincinnati 5-10, 231

*-underclassman