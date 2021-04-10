NFL draft preview: Bills’ interior O-line need is low, but position looks strong

“I really thought it was a very wise decision to play this season, these last six games,” USC coach Clay Helton told reporters. “He was right in that first round, high second-round category prior to the season. And I really felt (it would help) if he had one more year of starter tape and could really show his athletic ability that we knew he had because we knew him in high school and have been able to work with him.

“But to be able to show teams he’s as athletic as can be at tackle and can be a premier interior player as well – to have those two spots of tape, we just thought it would up his value.”

Names to know: Creed Humphrey of Oklahoma and Landon Dickerson of Alabama.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Humphrey and Dickerson are seen as good fits at center, where the Bills could have a greater need next year if they move on from Morse. Either also could help at guard.

Here’s something that undoubtedly will catch the attention of Bills coach Sean McDermott: Humphrey was a standout high school wrestler, which remains one of the most talked-about portions of McDermott’s sports résumé. Humphrey, whose father was three-time Division II All-American wrestler Chad Humphrey, was a runner-up in the state championships in Oklahoma as a junior. He gave up wrestling to focus on football.