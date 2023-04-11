This is the fifth in a series previewing each position in the 2023 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at interior offensive line.

The free-agency maneuvering of General Manager Brandon Beane has taken the draft urgency out of the interior offensive line position for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills signed Connor McGovern from Dallas to be the new starting left guard. He got a three-year contract that averages $7.4 million a year. Mitch Morse is entrenched at center, at least for 2023. Starting left guard Ryan Bates is playing on a contract that averages $4.2 million a year, and his $3.9 million base salary for 2023 is fully guaranteed.

In addition, the Bills signed insurance. New to the fold is David Edwards, a four-year-veteran who played for Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer with the Los Angeles Rams. Five-year veteran Ike Boettger was brought back on a one-year deal. Eight-year veteran Greg Mancz was brought back on a one-year deal.

Back in January when the Senior Bowl took place, guard looked like a viable option for the Bills in the first round. Not anymore.

At the top of the class is Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, who could go late in the first round. Next are Texas Christian’s Steve Avila and North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch, a tackle who projects to guard in the NFL. They are solid second-round prospects.

“There are some good interior options,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah. “It’s a pretty good group of interior offensive linemen. ... Steve Avila from TCU and O'Cyrus Torrence, I think those guys are just plug and play. You're not going to win the press conference, maybe not going to win the draft party by taking those two guys, but I think they're ... solid starters immediately.”

While there are a lot of Day 3 prospects, it's not a great year for interior offensive linemen.

Overall position ranking: 5 out of 10.

Bills view: The odds the Bills go with a guard early in the draft have substantially decreased. And tackle is more of a priority. But the Bills still could use a young, developmental prospect at guard or center, if the right one is on the board when the Bills pick.

Bills need ranking: 4 out of 10.

The best: Torrence. He’s a 330-pound road-grader who made 46 college starts. He was 400-plus pounds as an eighth-grader. He also has reportedly made a Top 30 visit with the Bills.

Names to know: The top centers are Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz (a high school wrestler) and Wisconsin’s Joe Tippmann, who might be mid-to-late second-rounders. Ohio State’s Luke Wypler is a former wrestler who could slot late in the second round or third. Michigan center Olu Oluwatimi, the Rimington Award winner as the nation’s top center, is a late third- to fifth-rounder with 46 starts and great intangibles.

Clemson’s Jordan McFadden is a three-year starter at tackle and team captain who projects at guard. He might be there late in the fourth or fifth. Utah guard Braeden Daniels would be a value in the fifth round or later due to 42 starts and great intangibles. Ditto for UCLA guard Jon Gaines II.

“Oluwatimi is just a really, really solid player,” said Jeremiah. “Guys that have started a zillion games as offensive linemen in the Big Ten, there's a really good hit rate of those guys, especially interior offensive linemen ... It translates really well. He has an instant anchor.”

Intriguing: North Carolina State guard Chandler Zavala is a 322-pounder and Shrine Bowl standout who could go from the late third to fifth rounds. He got snubbed by the NFL scouting combine, but had a good pro day workout, with 30 bench-press reps at 225 pounds. He allowed just one QB hit in 422 pass-block snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Sleeper: Chattanooga guard Curtis McClendon is a 324-pound road-grading guard and a fourth- or fifth-rounder with 38 starts and 35-inch arms.

TOP 10 INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Rk. Player, School Ht., Wt.

1. O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida 6-5, 330

2. Steve Avila, G, TCU 6-4, 332

3. Cody Mauch, G, No. Dakota St. 6-5, 302

4. John Michael Schmitz, OC, Minnesota 6-3, 301

5. Joe Tippmann*, C, Wisconsin 6-6, 313

6. Chandler Zavala, G, No. Carolina St. 6-3, 322

7. Emil Ekiyor, G, Alabama 6-3, 314

8. Braeden Daniels*, G, Utah 6-4, 294

9. Olu Oluwatimi, C, Michigan 6-3, 309

10. Luke Wypler*, C, Ohio State 6-3, 303

*-underclassman.