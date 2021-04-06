NFL draft preview: Bills don’t need a quarterback, but good year for teams that do

This is the first in a series previewing each position in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at quarterback.

If you’re an NFL team needing a quarterback, immediately or in the future (which could always be sooner than later), this should be a fruitful draft.

The Buffalo Bills can consider themselves fortunate not to be among those clubs.

But the ones in that category will be choosing prospects from a position that might very well be the strongest of any in this year’s college crop.

The foregone conclusion that the Jacksonville Jaguars will make Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence the top overall pick is only part of the equation. The rest is the likelihood that as many as four other quarterbacks could be chosen in the top 10.

The San Francisco 49ers are so convinced that this is as good an opportunity as any for an upgrade from Jimmy Garoppolo, they gave up first-round picks in 2022 and 2023 as part of a trade with the Miami Dolphins to move from 12th to third overall.

Overall position ranking: 8 out of 10.

Bills view: Few teams are as set at quarterback as the Bills.