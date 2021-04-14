NFL draft preview: Bills could bolster run defense with mid- or late-round defensive tackle

Buffalo could use help to bolster its run defense and improve depth, particularly in the middle and late rounds of the draft.

Bills need ranking: 4 of 10.

The best: Barmore leads the draft class among interior defensive linemen.

N.C. State's Alim McNeil was the best nose tackle in college football last season, according to PFF, which cites him for earning the top grade for run defense among all Power 5 defensive tackles.

Names to know: Washington's Levi Onwuzurike was cited by PFF for his impressive explosiveness off the line, which always plays well at the next level.

UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa was a standout at the Senior Bowl, where he rated among the top-graded interior players in one-on-ones. He was a three-time state champion wrestler in Oregon and ranked No. 1 in the nation at 285 pounds as a senior.

LSU's Tyler Shelvin is an excellent run defender, albeit one with limited range, who helped the Tigers win the national title in 2019. He opted out last season and could be a solid late-round pick.