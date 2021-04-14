NFL draft preview: Bills could bolster run defense with mid- or late-round defensive tackle

This is the eighth in a series previewing each position in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at defensive tackles.
Interior defensive linemen could represent the weakest position group in the 2021 NFL draft.
Just one defensive tackle received a first-round grade from the analytics website Pro Football Focus, and only a few defensive tackles in this draft class appear capable of generating quality pass rush pressure, beginning with Alabama redshirt sophomore Christian Barmore.
The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman is big, long, flexible and has terrific burst off the line. These attributes translated into elite production last season, when he recorded 37 tackles, a team-high eight sacks – which ranked second in the SEC – and a team-high three forced fumbles. Barmore also generated 12 pressures over two playoff games against Notre Dame and Ohio State and was named defensive MVP of the national championship game.
Scouts cite his run defense, physicality and consistency as areas where he could improve, which means the Bills might be better served using a mid- or late-round pick on a player to bolster the run defense, preferring an affordable one-technique lineman over spending a high pick to boost the interior pass rush.
Buffalo used the ninth overall pick on a defensive tackle in 2019, selecting Ed Oliver out of Houston, and while he has yet to live up to the billing of a top-10 pick, the natural three-technique lineman should see greater opportunity to rush the passer with the return of run stuffer Star Lotulelei, who opted out last season because of Covid-19 concerns.
Lotulelei’s absence made it clear the Bills could use more size in the middle of the defensive line after they ranked in the bottom third in the NFL in yards per carry allowed last season.
Buffalo’s defensive tackle room also includes Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler, Justin Zimmer and Brandin Bryant, who signed a reserve/futures contract.
It never hurts to add talent and improve depth along the line.
Overall position ranking: 2 of 10.
Bills view: Lotulelei’s return will bolster the Bills’ run defense and have ripple effects across the line after the team allowed 4.6 yards per carry last season.
Lotulelei ideally would rotate with Phillips at one-technique, while Oliver, Butler and Zimmer generate pressure.
Phillips, a third-round pick in 2018, is entering the final year of his rookie contract and is looking to improve on his performance last season, when he was a healthy scratch for four games and coming off a torn ACL that ended his 2019 campaign.
Butler offers solid versatility, having performed better than Oliver at one-technique with Lotulelei out, and allowed the Bills to restructure his contract this offseason. He is signed through 2021.
The Bills released Quinton Jefferson, who signed with Las Vegas.
Buffalo could use help to bolster its run defense and improve depth, particularly in the middle and late rounds of the draft.
Bills need ranking: 4 of 10.
The best: Barmore leads the draft class among interior defensive linemen.
N.C. State's Alim McNeil was the best nose tackle in college football last season, according to PFF, which cites him for earning the top grade for run defense among all Power 5 defensive tackles.
Names to know: Washington's Levi Onwuzurike was cited by PFF for his impressive explosiveness off the line, which always plays well at the next level.
UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa was a standout at the Senior Bowl, where he rated among the top-graded interior players in one-on-ones. He was a three-time state champion wrestler in Oregon and ranked No. 1 in the nation at 285 pounds as a senior.
LSU's Tyler Shelvin is an excellent run defender, albeit one with limited range, who helped the Tigers win the national title in 2019. He opted out last season and could be a solid late-round pick.
Miracle man: Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett was shot in the face in August 2020 while trying to break up a fight between a man and woman he didn't know. The bullet miraculously went through one cheek and out the other, and he required multiple surgeries, but was cleared to play just days before the start of the season. He set career highs with 20 tackles, four sacks and an interception in eight games.
Top 10 defensive tackles
Player School Ht. Wt.
1. Christian Barmore* Alabama 6-5 310
2. Alim McNeil N.C. State 6-2 320
3. Levi Onwuzurike Washington 6-2 290
4. Daviyon Nixon* Iowa 6-3 305
5. Marvin Wilson Florida State 6-3 319
6. Jay Tufele* USC 6-3 305
7. Jared Goldwire Louisville 6-6 305
8. Osa Odighizuwa UCLA 6-2 280
9. Jerome Johnson Indiana 6-3 304
10. Tedarrell Slaton Florida 6-5 343
*-Underclassman