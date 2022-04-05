NFL draft preview: Bills can mostly ignore quarterbacks, but would love for them to go early

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Ready to play right now, I would say Pickett,” Jeremiah said. “He, to me, is somebody when you watch all these guys and you kind of watch them all one after another, he's just different with how quickly he operates, just getting through progressions, getting the ball where it needs to be. He doesn't have ‘wow’ arm strength. He doesn't blow you away with that, but he's got really good vision. He throws with anticipation and timing. I think he'd be ready to come in and play right away.”

The Lions (No. 2 overall), Texans (No. 3), Panthers (No. 6), Falcons (No. 8) and Seahawks (No. 9) are all teams picking in the top 10 that may be interested in adding a quarterback in the first round.

Last year, quarterbacks went 1, 2, 3 at the top of the draft. Over the last six years, at least three quarterbacks have been chosen in the first round, topped by the five chosen in both 2018 and 2021. Last year, all five of those quarterbacks went in the top 15 picks. A good over/under on the number chosen in the first round this year would be 3.5.