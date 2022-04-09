NFL draft preview: Bills can find interior offensive line help on Day 3

This is the fifth in a series previewing each position in the 2022 NFL Draft. Today’s installment looks at interior offensive line.

The middle rounds are where to find good prospects for the interior offensive line in the 2022 draft class.

That’s the way it usually stacks up.

Almost half the current starters in the NFL at guard and center – 48 of 96 – entered the league on the third day of the draft, either as picks from the fourth to seventh rounds or as undrafted free agents.

Only 15 of 96 interior line starters were first-round picks. Eighteen were second-rounders, and 17 were third-rounders.

“On Day 2 and early Day 3, you can get quality at the guard position this year,” said ESPN analyst Todd McShay. “I think there is some good depth. I think there’s a lot of depth in Rounds 3 or 4.”

It’s possible only three interior offensive linemen will be taken in the first two rounds. Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum and guards Zion Johnson, of Boston College, and Kenyon Green, of Texas A&M, are the top trio.

A bunch of interior line prospects should start flying off the board in the third and fourth rounds.

Overall position ranking: 7 out of 10.

Bills view: Buffalo fortified its interior by signing quality veteran Rodger Saffold and retaining Ryan Bates and Ike Boettger, who is coming off an Achilles injury. Saffold turns 34 in June and is playing on a one-year contract. Backup Cody Ford is in the last year of his contract and will have to battle to make the roster.

The Bills could use a young, mid- to late-round guard or center who new offensive line coach Aaron Kromer can mold into a starter in 2023. The middle rounds are a perfect place to find that prospect. The presumption is the Bills will lean a little more in the direction of mobile offensive linemen under Kromer than they did under former line coach Bobby Johnson, who slanted in the direction of big, people-movers. On the Bills’ needs list, however, a guard ranks behind cornerback, wide receiver, big defensive tackle and running back.

Bills need ranking: 5 out of 10.

The best: Iowa’s Linderbaum is the top center. He was a six-sport athlete as an Iowa high schooler and was the only person to pin Tampa Bay star tackle Tristan Wirfs in high school. Linderbaum finished in the top five at heavyweight in the Iowa state tournament in his junior and senior years. He arguably is the most athletic offensive lineman in the draft, and he will excel on the move in the NFL. The concern is how he will handle the NFL’s biggest two-gapping defensive tackles. He also has shorter arms.

Boston College’s Johnson arguably is the top guard.

“I think Zion is the best guard in this draft class and I like a lot of them,” said Jim Nagy, Senior Bowl executive director. “I think it’s a pretty good interior line class. Zion’s one of the best stories. He started at Davidson in the Pioneer League, which is non-scholarship FCS. He moved to Boston College, one of the best offensive line schools in the country. He went up there and played great. ... He’s an immediate starter on the inside.”

Names to know: Memphis’ Dylan Parham is a converted tight end who is a tad small at 6-3 and 311 pounds but uses his athleticism to get on defenders quickly. He can play on the move and could shift to center, too. Nebraska’s Cam Jurgens is another converted tight end who is an athletic center. Logan Bruss is next in a long line of NFL-ready linemen from Wisconsin. Kentucky center Luke Fortner has two masters degrees and the quickness to fit an outside zone scheme. Lecitus Smith is a later-round pass-protecting guard with movement skills. Tulsa’s Chris Paul is a smart leader who converts from tackle and will go on Day 3. He helped himself with athletic workouts.

Sleeper: Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke started his college career as a tight end at Division III Wisconsin Stevens Point. After catching 12 passes as a freshman, he decided to transfer. Wisconsin offered a walk-on spot. Central Michigan offered a full ride. He started at right tackle for the Chippewas in 2019 and 2021 but projects as a guard. He missed 2020 with a knee injury. He’s a Day 3 pick.

TOP 10 INTERIOR OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

1. Tyler Linderbaum*, C, Iowa 6-2, 296

2. Zion Johnson, G, Boston College 6-3, 314

3. Kenyon Green*, G, Texas A&M 6-4, 323

4. Dylan Parham*, G-C, Memphis 6-2, 313

5. Cole Strange, G, UT-Chattanooga 6-4, 304

6. Cam Jurgens, C, Nebraska 6-3, 303

7. Jamaree Salyer, G, Georgia 6-3, 320

8. Logan Bruss, G, Wisconsin 6-5, 309

9. Luke Goedeke*, G, Central Michigan 6-5 312

10. Marquis Hayes, G, Oklahoma 6-5, 318

*-underclassmen

