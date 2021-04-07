NFL draft preview: Bills and running back? Let the arguments begin

This is the second in a series previewing each position in the April 29-May 1 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at running back.

Whether the Buffalo Bills should take a running back in the first round of the NFL draft is the hottest predraft argument in town.

The Bills’ offense could use a home-run hitting speedster in the backfield to become even more sensational. What team couldn’t?

However, the Bills already have spent quality draft capital – two third round picks – over the past two years on running backs. Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are young, developing NFL players.

There are so many running backs available on the second and third days of the draft every year that better value can be had in the first round at virtually every other position on the field.

The only way drafting a running back in the first round pays off is if the player turns out to be outstanding – not just good. And even if he is outstanding, you’re probably not signing him to a second contract because there’s no value in doing that at a position that has a shorter shelf life than most others.