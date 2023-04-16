This is the 10th in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 2023 running back class is loaded, but there’s no question who stands out among the group. Texas’ Bijan Robinson is about to make a splash in the NFL.

As of now, the Buffalo Bills have running backs James Cook, Nyheim Hines and newly added Damien Harris on the roster. The group gives them a good mix as far as skill sets, but the Bills are still exploring their options.

The Bills hosted veteran free agent Latavius Murray earlier this week, and, per Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network, met with Tulane running back Tyjae Spears. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Bills have scheduled a visit with TCU running back Kendre Miller as well.

NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says it’s a “really deep running back group” this year, with Robinson the headliner. Robinson’s immense talent again raises a philosophical question: How early is a team willing to take an illustrious running back? There’s no easy answer: It depends on the team’s trajectory, the front office’s ideology and the player.

Jeremiah says a team should not take a running back early if competing for a Super Bowl is unrealistic, because that’s wasting carries during a player’s prime. Better teams have more flexibility, he believes.

“My philosophy on kind of running backs is I don't mind taking a running back in the first round, as long as your team is ready to win right now,” Jeremiah said.

The Bills meet the win-now qualifier, but that necessitates Robinson being available at No. 27. While they’ve surely discussed all possible scenarios, the Bills may not have a decision to make. Robinson could be off the board before they pick.

General Manager Brandon Beane has said that the team is not against taking a running back in the first round. He has said that in years when they proceeded to not take a running back in the first round. Still, Beane reiterated the idea at this year’s combine.

“I think you build your board with knowing the position values as well, but it doesn’t mean because it’s a lower value position,” Beane said in February. “People always ask about running back. Yes, you can still take a running back in the first round, and there’s guys out there I’ve talked about before – Alvin Kamara, Christian McCaffrey who was the last draft I was at with Carolina.

“Those type guys are clearly weapons, some of the things we’re talking about. So, you do have position values, but there are guys even on lower value positions that still belong in the first round.”

Robinson is the type of running back who some team will be thrilled to take in the first round despite traditional positive-value wisdom.

“That's the conundrum there with Bijan Robinson,” Jeremiah said. “He is – no doubt about it to me – he is one of the premiere, premiere players in the draft.”

Overall position ranking: 8 out of 10.

Bills’ view: Be prepared to duel your neighbor on this one. This is going to be a highly debated topic for Bills fans.

Is Robinson too good to pass up if available at 27? Are Cook, Hines and Harris enough to use the draft for other needs?

In letting Devin Singletary go, the Bills signaled their belief that Cook can carry a bigger load. Hines was not particularly involved in the offense after he arrived midseason last year, but Beane intimated that the plan is to better utilize him in the future. Harris is on a one-year deal, giving the Bills a chance to see how he pans out.

The Bills are in an ongoing pursuit to better evolve their run game, so when it comes to need, they still must improve. Whether or not they need this year’s draft to do so is the question.

Bills' need ranking: 6 out of 10.

The best: Bijan Robinson, Texas.

My fun fact is I covered a high school game involving Robinson in 2018 when I was working in Arizona. In a highly anticipated meeting between two solid 4A programs, he and Salpointe Catholic (Tucson) rolled to a 41-15 win over Cactus. By my count that night, Robinson had 202 rushing yards on 20 carries, with three touchdowns. The rest of his team combined for 10 carries and five catches. One more time: Robinson had five more carries than the rest of his offense had touches. He's used to being the focal point of an offense.

Since his days of dominating high school football in the desert, Robinson has continued to ascend. He led Texas in rushing years in each of his three seasons, and he’s coming off a year when he led the Big 12 in rushing with 1,580 yards. The unanimous All-American had 18 touchdowns on the ground last year, and two receiving touchdowns.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein writes that Robinson is a “full-menu back blending a smorgasbord of position-specific traits that allow him to affect games.”

Robinson has put up prolific numbers, and his natural talents combined with his instincts should allow him to shine at the next level.

“There are elements of both fight and flight in his running style, but defenders can never be quite sure what they are going to get,” Zierlein said. “He’s a capable inside/outside runner with unique footwork to stack moves and reset pathways but can plow into tacklers at a moment’s notice using elite contact balance to keep the run rolling.”

There is no doubt Robinson is the best running back of this draft class, and he’s among the top players, regardless of position.

Names to know: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; Zach Charbonnet, UCLA; Devon Achane, Texas A&M.

Gibbs spent two seasons at Georgia Tech before transferring to Alabama for the 2022 season. He made an instant impact with the Crimson Tide. A one-year starter there, Gibbs led the team with 926 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 151 carries. He added 444 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 44 catches and, per PFF, Gibbs had just two drops on 103 catchable targets throughout his college career.

Charbonnet is coming off a season when he led the Pac-12 with 1,359 rushing yards, and led FBS with 168 all-purpose yards per game. He averaged 7 yards per carry in his senior season, and he ran for 14 touchdowns, besting his previous high of 13 the year before. Charbonnet sometimes lacks quickness, but his physicality and awareness help make up for that.

Achane’s speed is clear; he had a notable career running indoor and outdoor track for Texas A&M. His brings that searing speed to the gridiron, where his 4.32 40-yard dash at the combine was the fastest of any running back, and the third fastest overall this year. He led his team in rushing despite missing two games, compiling 1,102 yards on 196 carries.

Intriguing: Roschon Johnson, Texas.

What can Johnson do when he’s not backing up Robinson? That’s the question NFL decision-makers will face.

Johnson had just 93 carries last season behind Robinson’s 258. But Johnson made the most of that, with 554 rushing yards and five touchdowns to earn Honorable Mention All-Big 12. From a team-first standpoint, Johnson embraced his role. Understanding that Robinson would be the premiere back, Johnson did all he could to better his team.

"What Ro brings every single day, is pretty incredible. He's so mature, he's got unbelievable work ethic, he's an awesome teammate," Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said via the team's website.

"Think of the teammate that's probably at the lowest of his lows on our team right now, Roschon Johnson is the guy that's picking him up. After a tough loss, he is the guy that's addressing the team. After a guy scores a touchdown or makes his first tackle of his career, Ro's one of the first guys there to celebrate with him.”

While Robinson had more total broken tackles, Johnson did so at a higher frequency. Per PFF, Johnson had the highest broken tackle rate in the country over the past two seasons, with 85 broken tackles on 189 attempts.

Sleeper: Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina.

Mitchell has had back-to-back seasons of 1,000-plus rushing yards. In 2021, his first year as a starter, he led the AAC in rushing yards (1,132) and all-purpose yards (1,385). He bested that last season, with 1,452 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 201 carries. His 7.2 yards per carry were second best in FBS last season. Mitchell could carve out a role on special teams while giving teams a quick-burst option to mix in.

Top 10 running backs

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Bijan Robinson*, Texas, 5-11, 215

2. Jahmyr Gibbs*, Alabama, 5-9, 199

3. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA, 6-0, 214

4. Devon Achane*, Texas A&M, 5-8.5, 188

5. Tank Bigsby*, Auburn, 6-0, 210

6. Tyjae Spears*, Tulane, 5-10, 201

7. Eric Gray, Oklahoma, 5-9.5, 207

8. Kendre Miller*, TCU, 5-11, 215

9. Israel Abanikanda*, Pittsburgh, 5-10, 216

10. Roschon Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 219

* Underclassman

