This is the fourth in a series previewing each position in the 2023 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at defensive tackle.

The Buffalo Bills’ rationale this offseason in reworking Tim Settle’s contract, expressing optimism for a bounce-back season for Ed Oliver and agreeing to re-sign Jordan Phillips has crystallized as the NFL draft approaches later this month.

Outside of the top 10, this isn’t the draft to find an immediate contributor at defensive tackle.

“This isn’t a great interior defensive line class – one of the weaker positions in the draft,” ESPN draft analyst Jordan Reid said during a videoconference.

On the same call, analyst Matt Miller said the strategy will be draft for a specialized trait.

“With defensive tackle, what we’ll see is teams drafting for a specific role,” Miller said. “It’s, ‘Let’s find a nose tackle,’ as opposed to finding a three-down playmaker.”

Georgia’s Jalen Carter might be the best prospect in the draft and is expected to be selected in the top 10 despite off-the-field character concerns headlined by pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing.

“I don’t know how else to describe him – he is just a freak show when you’re watching him,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “It just looks like he works at a different speed than everybody else on the field. He is a unique player.”

Carter might be the only interior defensive lineman chosen in the top 25 picks, though.

Overall position ranking: 3 out of 10.

Bills view: Last seen, the Bills’ defense was getting rolled for 172 yards rushing by Cincinnati in the AFC playoffs. The Bills played that game without an injured DaQuan Jones, but it was still an eyesore to finish the season.

But a tight salary cap situation and Oliver’s virtually immoveable $10.753 million fully guaranteed salary even if the Bills were keen on flipping him eliminated the possibility of upgrading.

The Bills enter the draft with eight defensive tackles under contract, led by Oliver, Jones, Phillips and Settle. Could General Manager Brandon Beane and coach/defensive play-caller Sean McDermott use a Day 3 pick on a big body who can stand up against the run? Possibly, and it would make sense considering those aforementioned four players are scheduled to be free agents next March.

Bills need ranking: 5 out of 10.

The best: Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

“I think he’s the best player in this draft class,” Reid said. “The talent is not a question.”

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds at the combine, Carter started only 12 games in three seasons, but allowed the chance to play regularly last year, he had 31 quarterback hurries and three sacks to earn first-team All-America honors.

If Arizona trades out of No. 3 and the top three picks are quarterbacks, Carter could be the first defensive player selected, potentially to Seattle at No. 5 or Detroit at No. 6.

Names to know: These players should be available for the Bills in the first round, but they have more pressing needs, chiefly a wide receiver.

* Clemson’s Bryan Breese (6-5½, 298) is a defensive tackle fit in a 4-3 scheme and could slide out to defensive end on third down. He played only four games in 2021 (ACL) and missed time last year because of a kidney infection. In 26 career games and 915 snaps, he had 64 tackles and nine sacks.

* Michigan’s Mazi Smith (6-3, 323) played nose tackle for the Wolverines and had 48 tackles last year. He was arrested in October during a traffic stop and sentenced to one year of probation for a misdemeanor weapons charge. “He’s up there in my top 50,” Jeremiah said before the combine. “He has quickness and can overpower you. He had a half-sack in his career, but when you watch him, he’s disruptive. It’s more disruption over production. I do think he has upside as a pass rusher and you can’t move him in the run game.”

* Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey (6-1, 281) was a combine winner, posting the fastest 40 time (4.67 seconds) and 10-yard split (1.64) among interior defensive linemen. He had 16½ sacks.

Intriguing: Wisconsin’s Keeanu Benton (6-3½, 309) would provide the Bills with an interior pass-rushing threat. In his last two years for the Badgers, he totaled seven sacks among his 61 tackles. Benton was a high school wrestler, which will impress McDermott, giving him experience at holding up at the point of attack via good balance.

Sleeper: Oklahoma’s Jalen Redmond was a workout warrior at the combine. Listed at 6-2, 291, he topped the defensive linemen in the broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches), vertical jump (34½ inches), three-cone (7.30 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle (4.51 seconds).

Redmond opted out of the 2020 season and missed five games in ’21. But in 12 games last year, he had four sacks and six other tackles for lost yardage.

Top 10 defensive tackles

A look at the top 10 defensive tackles available in the NFL draft:

Player School Ht. Wt.

1. Jalen Carter* Georgia 6-3 314

2. Bryan Breese* Clemson 6-5 298

3. Mazi Smith* Michigan 6-3 323

4. Calijah Kancey* Pittsburgh 6-1 281

5. Keeanu Benton Wisconsin 6-4 309

6. Gervon Dexter* Florida 6-6 310

7. Adetomiwa Adebawore Northwestern 6-2 282

8. Byron Young Alabama 6-3 294

9. Jaquelin Roy* LSU 6-3 305

10. Moro Ojomo Texas 6-3 292

* - underclassmen