NFL draft preview: 2022 edge rushers class loaded

This is the eighth part of a series previewing each position in the 2022 NFL draft. Today’s installment looks at edge rushers.

The 2022 class of edge rushers is loaded. The group is deep and talented, with as many as four projected to go in the top 15.

“This position group has star-caliber potential, plenty of future starters and quality depth ranging well into the fifth round,” NFL analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his position group rankings. “… What I love about this crop is the diversity of the depth. There are speed rushers, long defenders with traits and pure power players – something for every team and every scheme.”

There’s a lot of upside to players who already frazzled quarterbacks in college. The class provides a good mix of options for different team’s needs, and the top prospects should make an immediate impact on defense.

Overall position ranking: 9 out of 10.

Bills’ view: Far be it from Brandon Beane to pass on a chance to draft an edge rusher he likes.

He took defensive ends Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham in the first and second rounds of the 2021 draft after taking A.J. Epenesa in the second round in 2020. The young group still has some developing to do, but Rousseau, in particular, has shown really solid growth.

The Bills brought back Shaq Lawson, but are without Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison and Efe Obada. Obada signed with the Commanders; Hughes and Addison are free agents.

With the way AFC teams have built up their offenses, Beane believes in countering by getting players who can get opposing quarterbacks to the ground. The addition of veteran pass rusher Von Miller this free agency is a testament to that need. Now, even with the investment in Miller, the Bills could still add depth, and won’t rule other continuing the defense end streak.

“We're still going to take the best player (available) and especially early in the early rounds,” Beane said in March.

Bills’ need ranking: 6 out of 10.

The best: Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson, the favorite to be the first pick of the 2022 draft, highlights a strong class of edge rushers. He’s coming off a 14-sack season at Michigan, which set a school record. Hutchinson’s productive senior season came after missing the bulk of 2020 after fracturing his leg. He was relentless in his return from injury, and his intense, physical play was rewarded with the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award, Team AP All-American honors, and the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the best defensive end in college football.

Names to know: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon. Travon Walker, Georgia. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State.

Thibodeaux is agile and athletic, and he’s coming off a seven-sack season at Oregon. His production may have been lower as he worked through an ankle injury and played in 11 games. Still, he led the Ducks in sacks and in tackles for loss (12). He’s explosive and aggressive.

Walker was part of the star-powered Georgia defense that captured a national championship. His arm length (35.5”) and explosive start help him against the run. Walker started all season for Georgia, registering six sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and two passes defensed.

Johnson transferred from Georgia to Florida State in 2021, where he tallied 11.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles in 12 games. He played two seasons in junior college before Georgia, but his three-stop journey culminated with ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors. Johnson stood out at the Senior Bowl, and still has room to develop as pass rusher.

Sleeper: Jeffrey Gunter, Coastal Carolina.

Gunter was a three-year starter at Coastal Carolina, with a year at N.C. State in the middle of his time with the Chanticleers. In 2020, he led the FBS in forced fumbles. He’s got quick bursts, but still needs some refining of strategy to match his athleticism.

Top 10 edge rushers

1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan – Height: 6-7. Weight: 260.

2. Kayvon Thibodeaux*, Oregon – Height: 6-4. Weight: 254.

3. Travon Walker*, Georgia – Height: 6-5. Weight: 272.

4. Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State – Height: 6-5. Weight: 254.

5. George Karlaftis*, Purdue – Height: 6-4. Weight: 266.

6. Boye Mafe, Minnesota – Height: 6-4. Weight: 261.

7. Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State – Height: 6-2. Weight: 250.

8. David Ojabo*, Michigan – Height: 6-4. Weight: 250.

9. Nik Bonitto*, Oklahoma – Height: 6-3. Weight: 248.

10. Kingsley Enagbare, South Carolina – Height: 6-4. Weight: 258.

* - underclassman

