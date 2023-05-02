The NFL remains AFC top-heavy. In compiling post-draft power rankings, Philadelphia is in the pole position, but seven of the next nine teams – including the Bills – are in the AFC.

Which teams are markedly better? Which teams took obvious step backwards? Which teams remain in the dreaded middle?

Here is a 1-32 ranking of the teams:

1. Philadelphia: The Eagles lost 10 free agents, but the depth chart remains Super Bowl strong and they traded for RB D’Andre Swift during the draft.

2. Kansas City: The AFC’s top superpower until proved otherwise because of QB Patrick Mahomes and TE Travis Kelce. The Chiefs splurged on so-so RT Jawaan Taylor.

3. Cincinnati: So much to like about the Bengals’ skill-position talent. They poached LT Orlando Brown from the Chiefs, added decent TE Irv Smith from Minnesota and used their first three draft picks to add on defense (DE Myles Murphy, CB D.J. Turner and S Jordan Battle).

4. Bills: A mostly all about Josh Allen offseason. LG Connor McGovern, first-round TE Dalton Kincaid, WRs Trent Sherfield and Deonte Harty, and RBs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray were added to the offense.

5. San Francisco: Twelve free agents signed elsewhere, and I don’t really get the big money spent on DT Javon Hargrave. But if QB Brock Purdy (elbow) is healthy, they remain atop the NFC West.

6. Seattle: Drafting first-round WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba to join DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, adding the draft’s best CB (Devon Witherspoon) and the return of LB Bobby Wagner after a one-year stay with the Rams has allowed the Seahawks to close the gap on San Francisco.

7. Miami: The Dolphins have an elite receiver tandem in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle and the defense should be improved with CB Jalen Ramsey. And if QB Tua Tagovailoa is injured, new backup Mike White isn’t a dropoff.

8. New York Jets: QB Aaron Rodgers means it’s playoffs-or-bust for Gang Green. They have enough at receiver (Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman) and, overall, defensively, but offensive tackle is a problem.

9. Jacksonville: There are no excuses for not repeating as the AFC South champs. In fact, the Jaguars should use the woeful division to challenge for the second playoff seed.

10. Baltimore: The Ravens’ best move was hiring play-caller Todd Monken to modernize the offense. Signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. and drafting WR Zay Flowers also will help QB Lamar Jackson.

11. Minnesota: WR Justin Jefferson is the NFC North’s best player. That gives the Vikings a slight edge over the surging Lions.

12. Detroit: I like everybody the Lions added this offseason – RB David Montgomery, CB Cam Sutton, S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, second-round TE Sam LaPorta – but they should have gone defense instead of RB Jahmyr Gibbs at 12th overall.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: The clock runs out on QB Justin Herbert’s affordable salary after this year, so the pressure is on GM Tom Telesco and coach Brandon Staley to make a playoff run. Their only notable additions were veteran LB Eric Kendricks and first-round WR Quentin Johnston.

14. Dallas: The Cowboys went the trade route, acquiring WR Brandin Cooks and CB Stephon Gilmore. Coach Mike McCarthy takes over the play-calling and has pledged to run the football more often.

15. New York Giants: A surprising playoff team last year, the Giants re-signed QB Daniel Jones, traded for TE Darren Waller and signed eight new free agents. Can they make enough big plays downfield? I’m not convinced.

16. Atlanta: The Falcons are the by-default NFC South favorite. They signed 13 notable free agents. The traded for TE Jonnu Smith and drafted RB Bijan Robinson ninth overall, banking on a ground-and-pound approach to support new QB Desmond Ridder.

17. Las Vegas: My list of Raiders veteran additions numbers 17, led by QB Jimmy Garoppolo. Any offense with WR Davante Adams will move the football, but I’m not sure the Raiders can stop anybody.

18. Washington: One start was all the Commanders needed to believe in QB Sam Howell. The big move, though, was offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who is expected to bring some of Kansas City’s creative plays with him to Washington.

19. Cleveland: The price for QB Deshaun Watson continues to be felt. The Browns had only two picks in the top 110. Their free-agent work was underwhelming.

20. Pittsburgh: An active dive into free agency netted CB Patrick Peterson and G Isaac Seumalo. But there shouldn’t be much hope for the Steelers’ offense.

21. Tennessee: Over-under on when QB Will Levis takes over as the starter? Week 6. Like the Browns, Steelers, Patriots, etc., they are in no man’s land – not good enough to reach the playoffs, not bad enough to justify a tear-down.

22. New England: The Patriots felt TE Mike Gesicki and WR JuJu Smith-Schuster were enough. They didn’t draft a skill-position player until No. 187 (WR Kayshon Boutte). New play-caller Bill O’Brien better be good right away.

23. Carolina: The Panthers added RB Miles Sanders and WR Adam Thielen before drafting QB Bryce Young first overall. Coach Frank Reich made a terrific hire in defensive coordinator Ejero Evero, who will be a head coach in 2024.

24. New Orleans: QB Derek Carr (Las Vegas) and RB Jamaal Williams (Detroit) were big additions. But after WR Chris Olave, which player should scare opposing defenses?

25. Denver: The Broncos spent a ton of money on RT Mike McGlinchey to stop a revolving door at that position and LG Ben Powers to replace the overrated Dalton Risner. The major issue after QB Russell Wilson is their pass rush and counting on oft-injured Randy Gregory and Baron Browning.

26. Green Bay: QB Jordan Love has two years to show he can be the Packers’ next long-term passer. They did a nice job in the draft, adding WR Jaylen Reed and TEs Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft.

27. L.A. Rams: The Rams have smartly hit the reset button – they’ve re-signed only one of their 18 unrestricted free agents (G Coleman Shelton) and stocked the depth chart with 10 draft picks in the final three rounds.

28. Indianapolis: QB Anthony Richardson was the pick at No. 4, and the earlier he plays, the more likely the Colts will be able to add top-five help in next year’s draft.

29. Chicago: Trading out of the top spot added WR D.J. Moore and Carolina’s first-round selection next year. This year, there isn’t anything to be excited about.

30. Tampa Bay: The cost of going the all-veteran route to win the Super Bowl in 2020 will be felt this year, but it was still worth it. If the Buccaneers play their cards right and lose a lot, they should be in position for QB Drake Maye.

31. Houston: My free-agent bookkeeping has the Texans at 16 free-agent additions, but the rebuilding effort will be defined by QB C.J. Stroud and OLB Will Anderson, drafted second and third overall last week. Call this Year Zero for new coach DeMeco Ryans – find out who he wants to stick around for next year.

32. Arizona: With the first pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Arizona Cardinals select USC QB Caleb Williams.