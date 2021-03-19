NFL Draft order set; Bills have seven picks

The NFL has announced the full order for the 2021 NFL Draft, to be held in Cleveland on April 29-30 and May 1.
The Bills currently have seven picks, with their first round selection coming at No. 30.
You can see the full round-by-round order by clicking here.
Round 1: 30.
Round 2: 61.
Round 3: 93.
Round 4: None.
Bills' fourth round pick – No. 134 – traded to Minnesota (Stefon Diggs).
Round 5: 161 (from Raiders for Zay Jones), 174.
Round 6: 213.
Round 7: 236 (from Carolina for Marshall Newhouse).
Bills' seventh round pick – No. 255 – traded to Cleveland (Wyatt Teller).