NFL Draft order set; Bills have seven picks
NFL Draft order set; Bills have seven picks

  Updated
Bills Colts second

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott cheers on his defense during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (James P. McCoy / Buffalo News)

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The NFL has announced the full order for the 2021 NFL Draft, to be held in Cleveland on April 29-30 and May 1. 

The Bills currently have seven picks, with their first round selection coming at No. 30. 

You can see the full round-by-round order by clicking here

Round 1: 30.

Round 2: 61.

Round 3: 93.

Round 4: None.

Bills' fourth round pick  No. 134  traded to Minnesota (Stefon Diggs). 

Round 5: 161 (from Raiders for Zay Jones), 174.

Round 6: 213.

Round 7: 236 (from Carolina for Marshall Newhouse).

Bills' seventh round pick  No. 255  traded to Cleveland (Wyatt Teller). 

