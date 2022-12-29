NFL Draft Look-ahead: Six players in this week's bowl games who could be on Bills' radar

A receiver who can be a legitimate No. 2 to Stefon Diggs. A safety to eventually take over for Jordan Poyer or Micah Hyde. A running back if Devin Singletary departs in free agency. And a defensive end because an NFL team always needs another one.

Even with two games remaining in the regular season, the Buffalo Bills’ 2023 NFL Draft needs are starting to develop.

Bowl season gets cranked up this week with the “New Year’s Six” – the Orange, Sugar, Cotton and Rose Bowls and the College Football Playoff semifinal games in the Fiesta and Peach Bowls, allowing Bills fans a chance to begin their draft preparation.

Forget about Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson or Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter – they won’t be around when the Bills pick late in the first round. And forget about trying to watch the myriad players who won't play because of injuries or opt-outs from Utah (cornerback Clark Phillips), Penn State (cornerback Joey Porter Jr.), USC (guard Andrew Vorhees and receiver Jordan Addison), Clemson (defensive end Myles Murphy) and Tennessee (receiver Jalin Hyatt).

Here are six players to watch who will be participating and fit in the Bills’ needs:

Byron Young

Team: Tennessee (vs. Clemson in Friday’s Orange Bowl).

Position: Defensive end.

Year: Fourth-year senior (turns 25 on March 13).

Height/weight: 6-3/245.

About Young: Older-than-average senior graduated from high school in 2017 and attended Gulf Coast Prep Sports Academy. … Moved from South Carolina to Columbus, Ga., to work at Dollar General. … Walked on at Georgia Military College and had seven sacks and 31 tackles in 2019. … Played 11 games (eight starts) in ’21, tying for team lead in sacks (5 1/2) and tackles for loss (11 1/2). … Before season, Tennessee defensive coordinator Tim Banks told reporters: “He’s worked hard to refine his technique and his overall knowledge of the game. He’s got the ability (in 2022) to be one of the better players in the conference and the country.” … First-team All-SEC selection by coaches with five sacks and 34 tackles in 12 games (all starts).

Analysis (2021 Music City Bowl vs. Purdue): Young’s effort jumped off video. … Lined up at right/left defensive end, in two-, three- and four-point stances. … Pass-rush skills were limited (no spin moves), but showed power to win on bull rushes. … Looked comfortable dropping into zone coverage and had interception. … Didn’t get pushed back in run game.

Why he fits the Bills: The more pass rushers, the better, right? Von Miller’s torn ACL, sustained on Thanksgiving, could limit his availability at the start of the 2023 season, Shaq Lawson is a free agent in March and A.J. Epenesa will be in the final year of his contract.

Jordan Battle

Team: Alabama (vs. Kansas State in Saturday’s Sugar Bowl).

Position: Safety.

Year: Fourth-year senior.

Height/weight: 6-1/206.

About Battle: Ranked as nation’s No. 2 safety in Florida out of high school. … Seasons of 66, 86 and 62 tackles last three years in 40 games (39 starts). … Third-team All-America selection, first-team All-SEC (coaches) this season. … Five career interceptions. … Before season, Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Battle: “Well, Jordan’s, first of all, a very bright guy. He’s got a really good work ethic, he loves the game, he loves to play, he loves to practice, he sets a good example, he’s a good leader, he’s got a really, really good understanding of everything that we’re doing in the secondary.”

Analysis (vs. Texas): Missed two tackles. … Lined up exclusively as free safety. … Blitzed one time when his assignment stayed in to pass protect. … Man coverage responsibilities included slot receiver (allowed a third-down conversion). … Got away with face-mask penalty in second half while making tackle. … Texas didn’t challenge range downfield.

Why he fits the Bills: Poyer is a free agent. Hyde, out since Week 2 with a neck injury, will be in his age-32 season. Even if the Bills keep Poyer (also age-32 season) and Hyde is healthy, they need to train an eye on the future and add a safety who can join the veterans and Damar Hamlin on the depth chart.

Quentin Johnston

Team: TCU (vs. Michigan in Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl/CFP semifinal).

Position: Receiver.

Year: Third-year junior.

Height/weight: 6-4/215.

About Johnston: Four-star high school recruit who flipped commitment from Texas to TCU after coaching change. … Career totals of 108 catches for 2,204 yards (18.7-yard average), 13 touchdowns in 30 games. … Averaged 22.4 yards per catch as freshman. … First-team All-Big 12 in 2021-22. … Enters semifinal game with 53 catches for 903 yards and five touchdowns. … Caught 14 passes for 206 yards (one touchdown) in win at Kansas. … “He cares about winning, he cares about the team,” quarterback Max Duggan told reporters. “Whatever he can to help, he’s going to do.”

Analysis (vs. Oklahoma State): Caught eight passes for 180 yards and overtime touchdown in win. … Most common starting point was boundary left (five catches). … Went in motion only twice. … Lined up to right side of formation only three times. … Caught passes on curl route, bubble, post (outjumped safety), curl (broke tackle, 20 yards post-catch), shallow cross, deep over, slant (broke two tackles, 23 yards post-catch) and post (touchdown).

Why he fits the Bills: Diggs has a team-high 101 catches, but Gabe Davis is next at only 46 (albeit seven touchdowns). Diggs needs to play opposite a receiver who can draw more attention. The Bills would likely need to trade up for Johnston.

Christopher Smith

Team: Georgia (vs. Ohio State in Saturday’s Peach Bowl/CFP semifinal).

Position: Safety.

Year: Fifth-year senior.

Height/weight: 5-11/195.

About Smith: Four-star high school recruit became starter halfway through redshirt sophomore season (2020). … Started 11 of 12 games in ’21 (35 tackles, three interceptions). … First-team All-America selection this year after 50 tackles in 13 games, plus team-high three interceptions. … Returned blocked field goal 96 yards for touchdown in SEC title-game win over LSU. … “In my two years at Georgia, (he) has played phenomenal, outstanding football,” Georgia assistant coach Will Muschamp told reporters this week. “Extremely bright, very competitive, great leader. Physical player. I mean, all of the intangible attributes.”

Analysis (2022 highlights): Get ready for the draft folks to say Smith plays “downhill.” … Much more active in run support than Alabama’s Battle. … A sure open-field tackler in the run and pass games. … Interception against Oregon came when he played downfield, closed on crossing route and picked off errant pass. … Blitzed and recorded quarterback pressure against Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

Why he fits the Bills: See above with why Battle would be a fit with the Bills. But, whew, Smith’s 2022 tape shows more NFL-type physicality.

Tyjae Spears

Team: Tulane (vs. USC in Monday’s Cotton Bowl).

Position: Running back.

Year: Fourth-year junior.

Height/weight: 5-11/195.

About Spears: Slow start to career – redshirted in ’19 (four games, 192 yards rushing) and three games in ’20 (ACL, 274 yards rushing). … Gained 863 yards on 129 carries (nine touchdowns) in ’21. … Averaged 6.8 yards per attempt this year (196-1,323) and 15 touchdowns. … Enters bowl game with seven consecutive games of at least 120 yards. … Won American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. … Nineteen catches in 2021 and 21 catches in 2022. … “He has eyes in the back of his head and outstanding speed,” Tulane coach Willie Fritz told reporters. “He’s just an outstanding player. He’s a pro back, there’s no doubt about that.”

Analysis (vs. SMU): Carried 13 times for 121 yards and two touchdowns. … Among rushing attempts, only two were with quarterback under center (and fullback in goal-line situation). On second rush, hit edge for two-yard touchdown. … Three carries were out of pistol formation, the rest with quarterback in shotgun. … No problem hitting corner and out-running edge defenders. … Touchdown catch was on check-down to left flat. … Slippery and used spin move to break tackles.

Why he fits the Bills: Singletary is headed to free agency and if the Bills are good with making second-round pick James Cook the starter, they could add a running back on Day 3 of the draft to team with Cook and Nyheim Hines.

Ji’Ayir Brown

Team: Penn State (vs. Utah in Monday’s Rose Bowl).

Position: Safety.

Year: Fifth-year senior.

Height/weight: 5-11/202.

About Brown: Played two seasons at Lackawanna (Pa.) Community College. … A backup player in ’20 (six tackles). … Started all 13 games at safety in ’21, recording 73 tackles, six interceptions (tied for FBS lead), two fumble recoveries. … Enters bowl game with 66 tackles, three interceptions, two forced fumbles in 12 games. … “I don’t think enough people are talking about him when it comes to college football awards, when it comes to the NFL,” Penn State coach James Franklin told reporters. “He’s playing his tail off. He makes his teammates better. He’s able to impact the game both in the run game and in the passing game, so he’s a very well-rounded football player. He’s been phenomenal.”

Analysis (at Purdue): Credited with five tackles in season-opening win. … Uneven game – missed three tackles (one on play negated by penalty), lost tight end in coverage (pass overthrown), didn’t show much in his four pass-rush snaps. … Played more downfield than close to line of scrimmage. … In man coverage, responsible for tight end down seam or running back to flats.

Why he fits the Bills: Like with Battle and Smith above, the Bills need to think ahead at the safety position. Of the three evaluated, Georgia’s Smith was the most impressive.