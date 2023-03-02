INDIANAPOLIS – The 2023 NFL draft shapes up as a referendum on bigger-than-average edge rushers.

There’s a load of heavy, stout defensive ends who played last college season at 270, 275 or 280 pounds.

“People have been trying to find body types like Willie McGinest going all the way back,” said NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah, referring to the 270-pound retired New England great. “It’s hard to find guys that are that big and that strong and can still move.”

There’s the rub on plus-size edge defenders. They are usually plus-defenders against the run. But a much smaller percentage have the speed and bendability to be a high-end starter as a pass rusher.

Don’t the Buffalo Bills know this? In 2020, Buffalo used a second-round pick on A.J. Epenesa, who played at 275 pounds at the University of Iowa. In 2021, Buffalo used a second-round pick on Boogie Basham, who played at Wake Forest at 285 and was drafted at 275.

Both have yet to fully blossom. Epenesa, who after dropping to 243 pounds his first season settled into a playing weight of about 260, had a career-high 6.5 sacks last season while playing 35% of the snaps. Epenesa currently is the favorite to open 2023 as the starter at defensive end opposite Greg Rousseau, presuming Von Miller doesn’t return from knee surgery well ahead of schedule. Does Epenesa bring enough pass-rushing juice? The jury is out.

Basham has lived up to his billing as a stout run defender but had only two sacks last season while playing 37% of the snaps. He hasn’t yet looked like he merits filling the No. 3 DE role.

Throw in Shaq Lawson, a good player and solid pro who never lived up to the pass-rushing hopes the Bills had for him when they made him a first-round pick as a 270-pounder in 2016. Lawson is a free agent, so the Bills will need to add somebody to their edge rush roster.

The sweet spot for edge rushers in the 4-3 defensive front is 250 to 265 pounds, a size both big enough to set the edge against the run and bring speed rushing off tackle.

Big defensive ends in the 2023 draft include: Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson (6-foot-6 and 275), Clemson’s Myles Murphy (6-5, 275), Iowa’s Lukas Van Ness (6-5, 275), Georgia Tech’s Keion White (6-5, 285), Ohio State’s Zach Harrison (6-5, 270), TCU’s Dylan Horton (6-4, 275), Oregon’s D.J. Johnson (6-4, 275), Louisville’s Yaya Diaby (6-4, 270) and Missouri’s Isaiah McGuire (6-5, 275).

Wilson probably is a top-12 pick. ESPN analyst Mel Kiper has Murphy going 20th and Van Ness going 24th in his latest mock draft.

White can be found in mock drafts anywhere from late first to late second round. Harrison probably is a late second- or third-rounder.

Murphy is a freak athlete who can bench press 405 pounds, power-clean 345 pounds and who is expected to post fast testing numbers at the NFL scouting combine this week. He is a power player who wants to run straight through offensive linemen.

“I watch a little of everybody,” Murphy said Wednesday of his favorite NFL players. “I take a few pieces from T.J. Watt, Von Miller, Khalil Mack. I’m a bigger guy. I like to start off with power. That’s why I model my game after Myles Garrett.”

Garrett, Cleveland’s star, is a 270-pounder with elite speed, which is why he was the No. 1 overall pick in 2017.

Murphy isn’t a true speed rusher. He had 6.5 sacks for Clemson last fall.

Van Ness is entering the draft after his redshirt sophomore season. He had 6.5 sacks for Iowa last season and 7.0 in 2021. Although he never has started a game in college, he played starter-level snaps (478 last season).

“I have the ability to play all over the defensive line,” Van Ness said. “As you know, last year I played defensive tackle. And then this year, I played a little bit more defensive end, but I believe I bring everything in terms to the table in terms of in terms of playing the run and playing the pass.”

Van Ness, nicknamed Hercules, shuts down runs in his direction.

“Playing on our side of the conference in the Big Ten West we had a lot of running games, so you had to love the run,” he said. “And it was one of the favorite parts of the game for me, getting to line up from the guy across from you, coming out of your hips and blowing them up and setting the edge like you mentioned.”

As a pass rusher, Van Ness is great at bull rushing straight to the quarterback but still needs to add to his repertoire.

“He has big-time, big-time explosiveness and power, kind of a bull in a China shop,” Jeremiah said. “Somebody who is just figuring out, but when you watch him against the best tackles he played against, he got after them. I think it’s going to be pretty close between Murphy and Van Ness.”

Ohio State’s Harrison acknowledges he is reliant on the power game.

“I feel like I did a good job of getting hands on guys and closing the pocket and collapsing the pocket, affecting the quarterback that way,” he said. “It looks different, but it gets the job done. I realize that's a huge part of my game going forward.”

White, at 285 pounds, might be best suited as a 5-techniuqe defensive end, less wide than the Bills’ ends, on a team that plays a three down-lineman front such as Baltimore. He’s a freak athlete.

“I've been playing end, and I'm reasonably quick enough to play the outside,” White said. “I like the weight I'm at. If teams need me to, obviously they're paying money, I'll go anywhere if they give me money for it.”

Is he ever going to be quick enough to get around the edge at that size? NFL teams pay their scouts good money to make that kind of prediction.