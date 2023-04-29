Day 3 of the NFL draft should be less eventful than usual for the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills have only two picks Saturday – No. 137 in the fifth round and No. 205 in the sixth round. Buffalo dealt its fourth-round pick on Thursday in the move up from No. 27 to No. 26 to get tight end Dalton Kincaid. The Bills have no seventh-round pick because they traded it in November to Atlanta in return for Dean Marlowe when injuries precipitated a need a safety.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said if he does not have a player the team likes a lot at No. 137 he will try to trade back and get another pick. However, he said he hopes there is a player they like a lot at 137. Beane said two of the deeper positions on Day 3 are wide receiver and defensive back.

Here’s a look at potential directions the Bills could go with those picks.

Receiver: One could argue the Bills could use another slot receiver option to compete with Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir. Good receivers who might last into the fifth round include: Florida’s Justin Shorter, who was a Buffalo visitor. He’s 6-foot-4, 229 pounds, plays above the rim and ran a solid 4.55 for his size. Others to consider: Penn State’s Parker Washington, who’s pretty good at getting yards after catch out of the slot; Purdue’s Charlie Jones, who spent a good freshman year at the University at Buffalo then led the nation in catches last fall with 111; Iowa State’s Xavier Hutchinson, a contested-catch outside receiver; and Fresno State’s Jalen Moreno-Cropper, a jet-sweeps gadget guy who runs 4.40. Going deep into the sixth round, Princeton’s Andrei Iosivas is a raw, 6-3 outside receiver with 4.43 speed. BYU’s Puka Nacua has size. Stanford’s Elijah Higgins and Arkansas’ Jadon Haselwood are big slot receivers, if the Bills want to double-down on that idea.

Defensive backs: Late-round safeties to watch include Ohio State’s Ronnie Hickman and Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams. At cornerback, late-rounders to consider include TCU’s Tre’vius Hodges-Tomlinson, LSU’s Mekhi Garner (who also has some safety potential). Hodges-Tomlinson has short arms. Garner has long arms. The Bills much prefer the latter.

Defensive line: The Bills have nine established veterans on the roster on the defensive line. There theoretically could be room for a 10th. Players who might be on the board include: Clemson’s K.J. Henry, Michigan’s Mike Morris and Army’s Andre Carter II. Nebraska’s Ochaun Mathis is a 6-5, 245 pound edge rusher with some speed. He’s smaller than the Bills like but they might want to consider a situational rush man. The Bills met with LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy but it’s hard to see him making it out of the fourth round.

Offensive line: In the fifth round, potential prospects include Utah guard-tackle Braeden Daniels; Old Dominion guard-tackle Nick Saldiveri, North Carolina guard-tackle Asim Richards; and Pittsburgh tackle Carter Warren.