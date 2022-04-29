NFL Draft Day 2 Scouting Report: A look at the Bills' many attractive options tonight

Day 2 of the NFL draft takes on a bit more significance for the Buffalo Bills on Friday because of the fact they traded away their fourth-round pick Thursday in the move to get cornerback Kaiir Elam.

Few, if any, will argue with the decision to give away the fourth-rounder (No. 130), given the fact the Bills filled their only glaring need by selecting Elam.

The Bills own pick No. 57 in the second round and No. 89 in the third round on Day 2, which begins at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at potential directions general manager Brandon Beane could go with those picks. There are a ton of options because the Bills do not have pressing needs.

Running backs: Iowa State’s Breece Hall, Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Georgia’s James Cook all made top-30 visits to the Bills. Hall probably won’t last to No. 57. The Bills likely would have to trade up – 10 or 15 spots? – to get him, and that would very difficult (see below). No. 57 is right about the perfect value for Spiller. Cook probably will be available with the third-round pick at No. 89.

Guard: Ohio State’s Nicholas Petit-Frere and Memphis’ Dylan Parham had top-30 visits with Buffalo. Petit-Frere is a tackle who projects to guard, and his value is in the No. 57 range. Parham would be a better value at No. 89, but he might not last quite that long. He can not be ruled out as an option at No. 57, either. UCLA guard Sean Rhyan had a Bills top-30 visit. He might be a consideration at No. 89.

Linebacker: Wyoming’s Chad Muma would be a good fit in the Bills’ defense. He’s a converted safety who’s 239 pounds and has good coverage ability. No. 57 probably is his proper value. He's unlikely to last to No. 89. Penn State’s Brandon Smith, who visited the Bills, is a freak athlete who is a candidate at No. 89. That might be a tad high in value for him. Alabama linebacker Christian Harris visited the Bills and is a candidate at No. 57, but would have to fall. He’s rated in the mid-40s by our standard. Other linebackers the Bills have shown interest in and their relative standing on our board: Montana State’s Troy Anderson (mid-60s), Oklahoma’s Brian Asamoah (mid-60s), Appalachian State’s D’Marco Jackson (fourth round, where the Bills have no pick).

Receiver. The Bills had Alabama’s John Metchie in for a visit. No. 57 is just about the perfect value for him. His NFL comparison is Robert Woods. He’s coming off major knee surgery in December. Georgia’s George Pickens would be good value at No. 57, but he has not been tied to the Bills in the pre-draft process. Memphis’ Calvin Austin, a slot-gadget guy who runs 4.35, might last to No. 89. He hasn’t really been tied to the Bills, either.

Cornerback. How about a double-dip at the position, like Beane did at defensive end last year? It would be a surprise if Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. or Washington’s Kyler Gordon lasted long into the second round. Has Booth's injury history knocked him down on draft boards? The Bills had Auburn’s Roger McCreary and Mississippi State’s Martin Emerson in for visits. McCreary is a value at No. 57. He has very short arms, which goes strongly against the Bills’ profile at the position. But his playing style is remarkably similar to that of Tre’Davious White. Emerson would be more of an option at No. 89. He’s a very good zone coverage cornerback with extra-long arms (33.5 inches; 32 inches is considered long). He has only one career interception.

Safety: Maryland’s Nick Cross was a Bills top-30 visit. He’s a downhill, tough safety in the Jordan Poyer mold (although not as good in the deep half of the field as Poyer). He’s a consideration at No. 89. He may not last that long, but No. 57 is a little early for him.

Tight ends: Coastal Carolina’s Isaiah Likely was a top-30 visitor. He’s a consideration at No. 89. Texas A&M’s Jaylen Wydermyer was a top-30 visitor. No. 89 might be a little high for him. Virginia’s Jelani Woods is another outside candidate at No. 89. Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert would be great value if he lasts to No. 89. He might be hard to pass up that late.

Defensive line: The Bills have nine proven defensive linemen, so they’d need to love the value to take one on Day 2. Connecticut’s Travis Jones, a beefy nose tackle, is rated anywhere from mid-50s to the mid-80s. Kentucky’s Josh Paschal would be good value at No. 57. He draws comparisons with Carlos Basham. Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone (243 pounds) is lighter than the Bills prefer at defensive end, but would be good value at No. 89.

Trade up. If Beane wants to move up 10 to 12 spots in the second round, it won’t be easy. The 57th pick is worth 95 points on the value chart. The 47th is worth 124 – a 29-point difference. The Bills’ 89th pick is worth 46 points. Giving that away would get them up to pick No. 42. It might be better to take two picks than move up, especially since the fourth-round pick is gone. The Bills’ fifth-round pick is worth only eight points. So they might have to package that fifth-rounder and next year’s third rounder just to move up 12 spots in the second round. It seems like a tough move. A little move might make more sense. That fifth-rounder, worth eight points, could move the Bills up from No. 57 to No. 54.

