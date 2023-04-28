Day 2 of the NFL draft takes on a bit more significance for the Buffalo Bills on Friday because of the fact they traded away their fourth-round pick Thursday in the move to get tight end Dalton Kincaid.

The Bills own pick No. 59 in the second round and No. 91 in the third round on Day 2, which begins at 7 p.m.

Here’s a look at potential directions General Manager Brandon Beane could go with those picks.

Defensive line: The Bills bring back nine returning defensive linemen with significant experience. There may be room for one more if the right guy is on the board. Florida DT Gervon Dexter and Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton both visited with the Bills. Both are in the 50 to 60 range on the board. At edge rusher, Auburn’s Derick Hall, Georgia Tech’s Keion White (a tweener who probably would play DT in Buffalo) and Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey all are rated in the 60 range. Hall reportedly visited the Bills. He’s a high-effort, high-character team captain.

Wide receiver: The Bills still could use another slot receiver on the roster to compete with Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir. There should be options. At No. 59, it would be a shock if North Carolina’s Josh Downs still were available. If so, he would be a great pick. Tennessee’s Cedric Tillman is a true outside wide receiver who could be there at 59. There might be better WR options at 91. One good one who had a great Senior Bowl is Michigan State’s Jayden Reed. Another is Houston's Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, who is just 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds but who has insane quickness. Penn State’s Parker Washington and Stanford’s Michael Wilson are two intriguing slot candidates. They may be better as Day 3 options.

Offensive tackle: The issue on Day 2 for the Bills is it’s not a great year for offensive tackles and they’ve already loaded up on interior offensive linemen in free agency. A good tackle on the board after Round 1 is Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron. It would be a shock if he lasts to No. 50. Ohio State’s Dawand Jones could be on the board late in the second. He’s 6-foot-8, 374 with an 89-inch wingspan. North Dakota State’s Cody Mauch is a right tackle who could be a good guard, too. BYU’s Blake Freeland is rated in the 60 to 75 range. He’s tall (6-8) like Spencer Brown but not as athletic as the Bills’ right tackle. At the end of the third round, Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan has tools but raw technique.

Linebacker: It’s the obvious hole on the Bills’ roster. Yet the obvious draft prospects to fill it are not plentiful. It’s a thin year for linebackers in the draft. Clemson’s Trenton Simpson is a 235-pound elite athlete who ran 4.43 in the 40-yard dash – one of the fastest every by a LB at the NFL Scouting Combine. He looks more like a weak-side linebacker – Matt Milano’s position – than a middle linebacker. Arkansas’ Drew Sanders is a middle linebacker with big blitzing ability. He’s a playmaker who’s raw as an off-the-ball guy. He likely would be an early second-round pick.

A linebacker who might fit the middle role late in the third round is Washington State’s Daiyan Henley. He converted to defense from wide receiver while at Nevada. He’s on the light side, too, at 225 pounds.