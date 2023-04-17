This is the 11th and final piece in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft.

Teams needing a safety in the NFL draft are a year late.

In 2022, there were three safeties chosen in the first round. This year, there figures to be just one.

“Safety is arguably the weakest position group in this draft,” wrote Pro Football Focus analyst Sam Monson, who gave the position his lowest grade of D-plus.

Lance Zierlein from NFL Network had a similar take.

“Overall, this isn’t a great class,” Zierlein wrote in ranking safety 10th out of 11 positions in the draft.

Part of the issue revolves around projections to the next level. Some college safeties transition to nickel cornerbacks at the NFL level, and that is a good possibility for some of the top prospects in this year’s class.

“Overall, this is a weak class of safeties, but there will likely be players who can succeed in the right situation,” Monson wrote. “Texas A&M's Antonio Johnson is a versatile playmaker who can line up in the slot (883 snaps over the past two years) and cover some of the more difficult matchups at the NFL level. He has a lot of scheme versatility and likely would improve most NFL defenses.”

Last year, there were 25 safeties drafted, although it is worth pointing out that number might not be a true reflection of the position if a team projects a player as a slot cornerback.

Overall position ranking: 2 out of 10.

Buffalo Bills view: It’s a good bet that general manager Brandon Beane was well aware of the weakness of the class when he entered into free agency. In re-signing Jordan Poyer and getting former Los Angeles Ram Taylor Rapp on board with a bargain, one-year contract, Beane took a position with significant question marks heading into the offseason and turned it into a strength. With both Poyer and Micah Hyde expected back and fully healthy, the Bills will return one of the best duos in the league. Rapp gives head coach Sean McDermott a chess piece who can be used in different spots on the defense. The Bills also may get Damar Hamlin back on the field, although that remains an uncertainty at this point. Either way, the team isn’t likely to prioritize safety early in the draft, but adding a developmental player on day three would not be a surprise.

Bills need ranking: 4 out of 10.

The best: Brian Branch, Alabama.

Branch is one of those players who might project to nickel cornerback at the NFL level. He had a 90.7 run-defense grade last season, according to PFF, which was the best in college football. Additionally, he only missed four tackles on 173 career attempts. That’s a fantastic number. Branch is CBS Sports’ No. 16 overall prospect in the class.

Names to know: Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M; Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State; J.L. Skinner, Boise State.

Johnson has good size at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds. He lined up at cornerback, safety and linebacker, at times, for the Aggies. He forced three fumbles in nine starts in 2022 (missing three games because of injury). … Brown, nicknamed “Tig” because, as a toddler, he liked to bounce like Tigger from Winnie the Pooh, was a third-team All-Big Ten selection in 2022 after finishing with 74 tackles, 4.5 sacks and four interceptions in 13 starts. He also won Defensive MVP of the Rose Bowl after making eight tackles and an interception in a win over Utah. … Skinner tore his pectoral muscle working out in February, preventing him from working out at the NFL scouting combine. That could have a slight impact on his draft status. There is a possibility Skinner could even play linebacker at the next level.

Battle tested: Alabama’s Jordan Battle reportedly made a pre-draft visit to the Bills, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score. Battle started as true freshman for the Crimson Tide – quite an accomplishment at Alabama – and developed into one of coach Nick Saban’s most trusted defenders. In 2022, he was named a third-team Associated Press All-American and first-team All-SEC pick after finishing with 71 tackles and one interception in 13 starts.

Sleeper: A.J. Finley, Ole Miss.

Eight interceptions in the SEC and positional versatility would figure to make Finley more of a hot prospect, but he’s not getting much attention on the pre-draft lists. Finley also has good size, at 6-3. The knock on him is that he has a thin frame, which could lead to injury, but an NFL weight-training program should help with that.

Top 10 safeties

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Brian Branch*, Alabama, 6-0, 193

2. Antonio Johnson*, Texas A&M, 6-3, 195

3. Sydney Brown, Illinois, 6-0, 200

4. Ji’Ayir Brown, Penn State, 5-11, 202

5. Jammie Robinson*, Florida State, 5-11, 199

6. Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 206

7. Christopher Smith II, Georgia, 5-11, 190

8. J.L. Skinner, Boise State, 6-4, 220

9. Brandon Joseph*, Notre Dame, 6-1, 196

10. Jartavius Martin, Illinois, 6-0, 195

* – underclassman