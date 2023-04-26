It’s finally here. The seemingly endless run-up to the NFL draft has reached its conclusion, with the first round kicking off Thursday in Kansas City. Buffalo Bills fans will have to be patient until their scheduled turn at No. 27 comes up sometime after 11 p.m. That gives you plenty of time to digest this special, draft edition of the Bills Mailbag. Let’s dive right in …

Sam Ruggiero asks: Ok, Jay … showtime! The draft has finally and thankfully arrived! Simply put, what, in your humble opinion, do the Bills do? Do they: Move up? Move down? Stay put? What position(s) are they most in need of? Will Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott draft the best player available, or one of need? Finally, who will they select in the first round? Go for it!

Jay: Way to get your money’s worth with the mailbag submission, Sam. This year is particularly hard to handicap, because Beane has so many different directions he could go. My list of needs looks like this, from most pressing to not so urgent: Wide receiver, linebacker, offensive tackle, defensive tackle, tight end, safety, running back. Beane said during his pre-draft press conference that, if he was in Las Vegas, he’d wager more on moving down than up, and I agree with that. The Bills enter with just six draft picks, and, as shown above, have a list of needs that extends beyond that. Adding extra picks in a move down would be ideal. Forecasting who they will pick in the first round is extraordinarily difficult, since it is hard to predict the 26 players (barring a trade up) who will be selected before. In my final mock draft, I gave the Bills wide receiver Jordan Addison from the University of Southern California. He’s got the versatility to play in the slot or outside, and is thought to be an excellent route runner. I love his fit as a top-three receiver for the Bills.

Bart D’Angelo asks: Do you think teams draft now more for need? I am a little confused about hearing how many times a team will say they take the best player available. Is this old school, or now true for only a sport like hockey? In hockey, players being so young, they do take best available with years of development. The reason I'm saying this is using Bijan Robinson as an example. If he really is so good and being compared to Saquon Barkley, how can teams pass on him? I believe, like many others, drafting a running back in the first round is generally not a good idea, though if he is special and defenses must respect him, it seems it even opens up the offense for a passing team like the Bills.

Jay: I love this question, because it is something I’ve thought about a lot. The idea that teams draft the “best player available” has always felt forced to me. Look at the Bills’ first-round draft picks under Brandon Beane. Josh Allen, Tremaine Edmunds, Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau and Kaiir Elam all just so happened to fill major needs. Were they all the best player available when it was the Bills’ turn to draft? Perhaps. Beane has said himself that when it’s close, a team will defer to the need position on the roster, which is a fair way of approaching the draft. You’re right, Bart, that hockey is a different beast, because those players have such a long developmental period. As for Robinson and the debate over taking a running back in the first round, there is a significant sample size that suggests it is not a wise pick. The production you can get from a mid-round pick or even an undrafted free agent far too often matches or at least comes close to what a team gets from a first-round pick. Now, the difference here is that the likelihood of the Bills drafting a player with a true first-round grade this year if they stay at No. 27 overall feels quite small. Let’s say the team only has 16 first-round grades, and two of them are quarterbacks. That means they would need one of 14 players to fall to No. 27. Not impossible, but also not likely. I have a feeling Robinson, who some consider to be the best prospect in this class, will be long gone before the Bills are on the clock. That is as much a sign of the weakness of this draft class as it is a belief in his ability.

Bruce asks: Zay Flowers? Really Jay? Why would they select a player with very short arms and a small catch window? How many of these players have been a success in the NFL? This has bust written all over it. I hate this idea. If a tackle falls, get him. Get Spencer Brown on the bench. If an interior defensive lineman falls, get him. If a tight end falls, get him. I want nothing to do with this receiving pool. I get the feeling that if this happens, you will rue your article that holds you to your word. You now own this. No walking away from this for you.

Jay: Bruce has got me feeling nervous all of a sudden. To be clear, in my final mock draft, I went with Addison … but Flowers would fit the need for a slot receiver. I’m willing to listen to the conversation about an offensive tackle, too. Darnell Wright from Tennessee would push Spencer Brown for the starting job at right tackle, I’m just not sure he’ll last until the Bills pick. Defensive tackle is definitely a sleeper position to keep an eye on, because the team’s projected top four at that spot are all free agents after the 2023 season. I don’t love the idea of a tight end in the first round. The team just paid Dawson Knox to be their starter there. I’m all for taking advantage of a deep class at tight end, but feel like doing so should happen in the middle rounds.

Jeff Miller asks: I wrote some weeks ago saying that before the Bills add weapons for Josh Allen, they need to add protection in front of him. With all the free agent signings of offensive linemen, I’m sleeping a lot better. My question: It seems as though the Bills’ coaches prefer the offensive linemen who can play multiple positions. Is that true for most teams? I assume that is looked for by the scouts before the draft.

Jay: Correct. Positional flexibility is something every team craves, although to what degree varies throughout the league. You’re right, Jeff, that the Bills have continually put a high value on it – for good reason. Take Ryan Bates, for example. Not only is he the team’s starting right guard, he is also the primary backup center and can even play tackle in a pinch. Having a player who can play all five positions on the offensive line is valuable, because it allows the team to perhaps keep a player at another position. You’re also right that scouts look for players who may project to a different position at the NFL level. Frequently, you hear about college tackles who move to guard in the NFL. In the Bills’ case, Matt Milano played some safety at Boston College, but has turned into an All-Pro linebacker in Buffalo.

Bob Rajczak asks: Your pick of Drew Sanders to the Bills in the second round seems like wishful thinking. I'd love it, but doubt he'd still be there. Do you think the Bills might trade back from No. 27 to pick early in Round 2 to get extra picks and select a linebacker then? Any chance the Bills trade a first- or second-round pick from the 2024 draft for a premium pick this year in, say, the second round, keeping No. 27, No. 59 and adding that pick? With the hoped-for third-round compensatory pick in 2024, we could offer that pick and, say, a 2024 second-rounder for that No. 2 pick this year, netting us three picks in the first two rounds in 2023 – a wide receiver, linebacker and offensive lineman, defensive lineman or tight end.

Jay: Depending on the way the board falls – and the willingness of another team to move up – moving down and out of the first round entirely feels like a real possibility. If that happens, the value of a linebacker somewhere in the 30s would be about in line with where they are expected to be picked. One thing to keep in mind about trading future picks: This year’s draft class isn’t thought to be all that strong. If anything, I could see teams wanting to add more picks in 2024. As for that projected, compensatory third-round selection, the Bills can’t trade that because they don’t officially have it. They could trade their own third-rounder in 2024. The best way to add picks this year is through a trade down, not sacrificing next year’s draft capital.

Thank you for all the questions. As a reminder, they can be submitted via Twitter to @JaySkurski or via email to jskurski@buffnews.com. Enjoy the draft!