This is the eighth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL Draft.

It is a good idea to draft a cornerback every year.

As far as credos for the NFL draft go, that’s a pretty good one for teams to abide by. That is especially true for teams in the AFC, which is loaded with star quarterbacks.

Last season, 12 cornerbacks were drafted in the first three rounds, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner, who was taken by the New York Jets. That shows the importance of the position in a pass-happy league.

It looks like a good year for teams in need of a cornerback.

“There might not be a Sauce in this year's class, but there appears to be a higher number of players who will be starters in the NFL,” NFL Network draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in ranking cornerback as the strongest position in this year’s draft class. “In fact, there will be big, long, explosive perimeter cornerbacks available in each of the first four rounds.”

Zierlein predicted as many as six cornerbacks could be taken in the first round, although it would be a surprise if any of them went in the top five picks, the way both Gardner (No. 4 overall) and LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 3 to the Texans) did last season.

“There is a lot of depth, and several players who will likely become productive NFL starters,” Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson wrote in his positional breakdown.

Monson wasn’t as high as Zierlein on this year’s cornerback class, giving it a grade of B-minus.

“Overall, this is a strong group, but any team needing an elite No. 1 cornerback will be projecting and crossing their fingers,” Monson wrote.

Overall positional ranking: 8 out of 10. Last year, 21 cornerbacks were drafted. Expect that number to be topped this season.

Buffalo Bills view: Cornerback should not be a high-priority position for the Bills in the early rounds of the draft. The team invested a first-round pick in Kaiir Elam out of Florida last year, and needs him to take a big jump in his second season. Simply put, Elam needs to be a quality starter. If he becomes one, the Bills will have a great trio of cornerbacks. Tre’Davious White should be fully healthy from knee surgery to repair a torn ACL suffered in November 2021, and nickel cornerback Taron Johnson is a dependable option. The Bills also have quality depth with Dane Jackson and Christian Benford, who was a big find by general manager Brandon Beane in the sixth round of last year’s draft. The possibility of Benford moving to safety has been floated, but with the way the Bills have addressed that position this offseason, it might be best to leave Benford at cornerback.

As mentioned above, though, a late-round pick at the position is never a bad idea.

Bills need ranking: 3 out of 10.

The best: It depends who you ask. It is likely a two-man competition between Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon and Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez for who becomes the first cornerback off the board. Witherspoon had a 92.0 Pro Football Focus grade last season, allowing a passer rating of just 25.3 on throws into his coverage, according to the analytics website. Gonzalez, meanwhile, never finished with a PFF grade better than 83.3 for the Ducks, and allowed a least a 70.0 passer rating in every season of his college career. Gonzalez’s athletic profile and production score, however, ranked No. 1 among cornerbacks at the NFL scouting combine, according to NFL’s Next Gen Stats.

Names to know: Cam Smith, South Carolina; Deonte Banks, Maryland.

Smith, 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He missed time in 2022 because of a reported concussion. … Banks started as a true freshman. He was limited to just two games in 2021 because of a shoulder injury, but returned last year to finish with 38 tackles, eight passes defensed and one interception.

Good bloodlines: Joey Porter Jr., Penn State. Porter Jr. is the son of former Pittsburgh Steelers great Joey Porter. He won the Nittany Lions’ Defensive MVP award after finishing with 27 tackles and 11 passes defensed in 2022. He missed two games because of appendicitis. Porter Jr. figures to be a top-20 pick.

Sleeper: Garrett Williams, Syracuse. Williams suffered a torn ACL in 2022 that limited him to just seven games and makes it unlikely he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the NFL season. That could cause him to fall in the draft, and, subsequently, make him a late-round gem. Williams is a willing tackler – which the Bills love in cornerbacks – and generally plays with a physical edge. If he lasts into the third day of the draft, he could be a great option for the Bills.

Top 10 cornerbacks

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Devon Witherspoon*, Illinois, 6-0, 181

2. Christian Gonzalez*, Oregon, 6-1, 197

3. Deonte Banks*, Maryland, 6-0, 197

4. Cam Smith*, South Carolina, 6-1, 180

5. Kelee Ringo*, Georgia, 6-2, 207

6. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland, 5-11, 188

7. Emmanuel Forbes*, Mississippi St., 6-1, 166

8. Julius Brents, Kansas St., 6-3, 198

9. Eli Ricks*, Alabama, 6-2, 188

10. Cory Trice, Purdue, 6-3, 206

* Underclassman