This is ninth in a series of position previews for the 2023 NFL draft.

When Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane was asked a question at this year’s scouting combine about some of the comparisons of this class of quarterbacks to Josh Allen, he began his answer with an admission.

“I’ll be honest, I haven’t overly studied the quarterbacks with us having Josh,” Beane said.

Gone are the days of uncertainty at quarterback for the Bills. Quarterback is still, of course, one of the most critical positions when it comes to the draft, but Bills fans can skip the tape of this class, unless they want a very early look at opponents.

Still, even without the Bills needing to evaluate this year’s crop of quarterbacks, the domino effect as other teams select their next QB1 will impact which players are available to them.

Last year, the quarterback choices were sparse. This year, plenty of mock drafts have five quarterbacks going in the first round, and some have three going in the top 4 picks.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sees a handful of quarterbacks going in the first round, but then still taking time to adjust to the NFL.

“I would say there's a chance to be five, and they all have concerns,” Jeremiah said this offseason on a conference call. “It’s not one of those years where you have Trevor Lawrence. It's not Joe Burrow. It's not Andrew Luck. It's not that year where you say, ‘Okay, this is that one – I don't want to say can't miss – but it's going to be hard to miss.'

“We don't have that. They all have warts and flaws, but I think there's five potential solid starters in this group.”

Overall position ranking: 6.5 out of 10.

After a down year in the 2022 draft, the 2023 class boasts more and better options. Still, even those with first-round grades, they have some evolving to do.

Bills’ view: The Bills’ need – or lack thereof – at this spot is pretty straightforward. They have Josh Allen. I’m supposed to write a little more here, so here goes: They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen. They have Josh Allen.

But on a more serious note, not only do they have Josh Allen, but the Bills are decent when it comes to the quarterback room, or at least as far as it is realistic, given their other needs. Of course, it is a step back if anything were to happen to (Josh) Allen, but the Bills seem comfortable with Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley to build up their buddy.

Bills' need ranking: 1 out of 10.

The best: Bryce Young, Alabama; C.J. Stroud, Ohio State.

Young gets knocked for his size (5-foot-10, 204 pounds), but his talent is evident. The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner, Young was a two-year starter for Alabama after backing up Mac Jones. Calm and confident, Young pairs his natural abilities with a strong understanding of the game, which allows him to extend plays. Young set a school record for consecutive games with a touchdown (27), and looks to carry over his instinctive play to the next level.

After redshirting his freshman year, Stroud was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons. He set school and Big Ten records, and led the FBS in touchdown passes last year with 41. Those outstanding numbers reflect his capabilities: Stroud is a smooth and patient passer.

Names to know: Anthony Richardson, Florida; Will Levis, Kentucky; Hendon Hooker, Tennessee.

Richardson has gotten some comps to Allen, and he has said that he has studied film of the Bills' quarterback. Richardson started just 13 games in college, with 12 of those last season, when he threw for 2,549 yards and 17 touchdowns, and he ran for 654 yards and nine touchdowns. His arm strength and ability to run will captivate NFL front offices, but he is still developing.

Levis is polarizing, and not just because he revealed that he eats bananas with the peel on and adds mayonnaise to his coffee. His play merits some raised eyebrows when it comes to his accuracy. Still, once he transferred from Penn State to Kentucky, Levis took off. In his two seasons at Kentucky, he was a team captain and threw 43 touchdown passes and 23 interceptions. He saw a change at offensive coordinator between those two years, a contributing factor as to why Levis is still viewed as a moldable prospect.

Hooker missed the last two games of the season after an ACL injury, bringing an excellent stint at Tennessee to an early end. He began his college career at Virginia Tech before spending his final two with the Vols. Across his college career, he threw for 80 touchdowns and ran for 25.

Intriguing: Stetson Bennett, Georgia.

Bennett is a two-time national champion and a two-time CFP national championship offensive MVP. Now 25, he took quite the path to get there. He initially walked on at Georgia, then transferred to Jones County Junior College. Eventually, he wound up back at Georgia, this time on scholarship and with a storybook ending.

While Bennett is well decorated and not against taking whatever steps he needs to get to his destination, his trajectory in the NFL is less clear. In his final college campaign, he was 310-for-454, throwing for 4,127 yards, 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Sleeper: Max Duggan, TCU.

Duggan helmed the Horned Frogs on a charmed run, where they went 12-0 one year after finishing 5-7, and made it all the way to CFP National Championship game. Duggan, a four-year starter for TCU, saw all the program’s ups and downs. He capped his senior year with Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year honors. He’ll need to step up to have a shot at the next level, but some time learning behind a veteran quarterback could serve him well.

Top 10 quarterbacks

Rank, Player, School, Height, Weight

1. Bryce Young*, Alabama, 5-10, 204

2. C.J. Stroud*, Ohio State, 6-3, 214

3. Anthony Richardson*, Florida, 6-4, 244

4. Will Levis, Kentucky, 6-4, 229

5. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee, 6-3, 217

6. Tanner McKee*, Stanford, 6-6, 231

7. Clayton Tune, Houston, 6-2.5, 220

8. Jake Haener, Fresno State, 6-0, 207

9. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA, 6-2, 203

10. Stetson Bennett, Georgia, 5-11, 192

*Underclassman