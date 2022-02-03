NFL Draft 2022: Northern Iowa tackle recalls rugged workouts with Bills' Spencer Brown

MOBILE, Ala. – Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning doesn’t have much doubt he can make the big jump to the NFL this year.

He watched his former teammate Spencer Brown do it this year for the Buffalo Bills.

“That showed really we can come from anywhere,” Penning said Wednesday at the Senior Bowl. “It doesn’t matter if you’re from the SEC or the Big 10 or a smaller school. If you can ball, you can ball. Having Spencer be able to show out and start as a rookie is awesome.”

Brown, 6-foot-8 and 311 pounds, was a third-round pick of the Bills last year. Penning, 6-7 and 330, is viewed as a possible later first-round pick. The Bills aren’t in the market for a tackle. They need interior offensive line prospects.

But Penning and Brown are cut from the same cloth. They play with an edge and they are fierce workers.

“Me and him would do all of our workouts together,” Penning said of Brown. “We’d do these things called 180s. They were pretty miserable. It’s around the track 180 meters. Not a fun time. We’d do 12 to 14 after doing some intense conditioning.

