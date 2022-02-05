NFL draft 2022: Auburn's Roger McCreary is a corner Bills could like

McCreary made first-team All-America and first-team Southeastern Conference after a senior season in which he ranked sixth nationally in passes defensed with 16. He finished his career with 135 tackles and six interceptions in 42 games.

“He plays with an edge, he plays with a chip on his shoulder,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl. “A great profile of that was the Iron Bowl game against Alabama. He competed his tail off, got his hands on a bunch of balls. He’s feisty. He’s a good reactionary athlete so he can match routes.”

Fluid arguably is the No. 1 descriptor of McCreary’s game – even before tough. He’s able to track the hip of the receiver he’s covering. He shows savvy in man coverage and in undercutting routes in zone coverage.

“Just bottom lining it,” Nagy says, “Can he cover or can't he cover? Yes, he can cover.”

The Bills like their cornerbacks to have long arms, in the 32-inch range. Tre’Davious White’s arms are 32 1/4 inches, especially long for a 5-11 player. McCreary’s arms are 30 1/2 inches, an average length. Taron Johnson’s are 30 7/8.