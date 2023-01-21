NFL divisional playoff predictions: Young quarterbacks take center stage

Move over, quarterbacks of at least 30 years old. It is time for the NFL’s next generation of passers to take center stage.

Dallas’ Dak Prescott, all of 29, is the graybeard of the final eight quarterbacks. The average age of 25 years, 278 days is the youngest for a divisional playoff round since the 1970 merger and it is just the second time all eight are under age 30 (2004).

For the third time (second in three years), all four AFC quarterbacks are under 28: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (27), the Bills’ Josh Allen (26), Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (26) and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence (23).

The star power at quarterback, particularly in the AFC, should make for a fascinating weekend.

A game-by-game forecast:

Saturday

AFC: No. 4 Jacksonville (10-8) at No. 1 Kansas City (14-3), 4:30 p.m., NBC: In the last four postseasons, top seeds are 7-8 in the playoffs (no Super Bowl wins).

As the Chiefs enjoyed their bye weekend, the Jaguars rallied from a 27-0 deficit to beat the Chargers, 31-30, at the buzzer. The Jaguars couldn’t hold a lead in the season’s first half and now are specializing in rallying from multipossession deficits.

Five years ago, the Jaguars went to Pittsburgh and scored 14 points off two first-half takeaways to build a 28-7 lead and hold on for the upset (45-42). That is their only chance against a Chiefs team that was minus-3 in turnover differential in the regular season. Steal a possession and run multiple trick plays.

Mahomes, the presumptive NFL MVP, will stake the Chiefs to a lead and Kansas City’s maligned defense won’t let it all slip away. A steppingstone season for the Jaguars ends and the Chiefs reach the AFC title game for the fifth consecutive year. Chiefs 29-23.

NFC: No. 6 New York Giants (10-7-1) at Philadelphia (14-3), 8:15 p.m., Fox: Round 3 for West Seneca’s Brian Daboll (Giants) and Jamestown’s Nick Siranni (Eagles). Philadelphia wheezed down the stretch (1-2), but the two weeks off should have quarterback Jalen Hurts’ shoulder at close to full strength.

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones threw for 301 yards and rushed for 78 more in last week’s win at overrated Minnesota (how did the Bills lose to the Vikings? Oh, yeah, turnovers). The Eagles won the teams’ two regular season games (48-22 and 22-16) and seemingly have an answer for whatever the Giants present.

Miles Sanders goes for 100-plus yards against the Giants’ 27th-ranked rush defense. Eagles 35-17.

Sunday

AFC: No. 3 Cincinnati (13-4) at No. 2 Bills (14-3), 3 p.m., CBS: The best matchup of the weekend.

Back and forth we have gone over the last few days. The Bengals have more skill-position talent so they get the edge. The Bills are playing at home so go with them. The Bengals aren’t afraid of the road so it’s their time. But …

Why the final decision was the Bills? The Bengals' offensive line has been decimated over the past two games, losing right tackle La’el Collins (ACL) for the season and are expected to be without left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and right guard Alex Cappa (ankle).

The Bills had four sacks against immobile/unwilling-to-scramble Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson last week and at least 12 other disruptions (pressures/knockdowns). We like what defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier has been doing with his calls, dropping an edge defender and rushing linebackers Matt Milano and/or Tremaine Edmunds. Expect that to be the difference.

The Bills sack Burrow four times and are plus-2 in turnover differential. Bills 27-21.

NFC: No. 5 Dallas (13-5) at No. 2 San Francisco (14-4), 6:30 p.m., Fox: If the Prescott who sliced and diced Tampa Bay on Monday night shows up Sunday night in Santa Clara, the 49ers could be in trouble.

Is it time to finally trust the Cowboys? Yes. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will have some special pressures drawn up to pressure rookie quarterback Brock Purdy.

Micah Parsons gets two sacks, Dalton Schultz catches two more touchdown passes and Dallas reaches the NFC title game for the first time since 1995 and the Tom Brady-to-the-49ers chatter shifts into automatic overdrive. Cowboys 34-28.

Last week’s record: 4-2.