NFL deadline passes without any trades by Buffalo Bills; 2 players put on practice squad Covid-19 list
Bills Dolphins pregame

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane waves to fans as he walks on the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. 

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

The Buffalo Bills held tight at the NFL trade deadline, which passed at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Instead, their transactions of the day were all practice squad related: The Bills placed quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry on the practice squad Covid-19 list Tuesday. They also signed offensive lineman Jacob Capra and wide receiver Austin Proehl to the practice squad.

Ahead of the deadline, coach Sean McDermott reiterated a usual stance: The Bills are always open to options.

“You know us, we're always looking to improve our football team any way we can,” McDermott said Monday. “And I know this time of year in particular, (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) heads that up pretty much without me in terms of the different things he looks at. So we do have conversations, but overall as you know, like I said, we're going to try and find any way we can to improve our football team.”

The Bills did reportedly call the Broncos about pass rusher Von Miller, according to Peter Schrager. The Cowboys also called, but Miller wound up with the Los Angeles Rams, bolstering an already formidable defense.

