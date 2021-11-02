NFL deadline passes without any trades by Buffalo Bills; 2 players put on practice squad Covid-19 list

Instead, their transactions of the day were all practice squad related: The Bills placed quarterback Jake Fromm and wide receiver Tanner Gentry on the practice squad Covid-19 list Tuesday. They also signed offensive lineman Jacob Capra and wide receiver Austin Proehl to the practice squad.

“You know us, we're always looking to improve our football team any way we can,” McDermott said Monday. “And I know this time of year in particular, (General Manager) Brandon (Beane) heads that up pretty much without me in terms of the different things he looks at. So we do have conversations, but overall as you know, like I said, we're going to try and find any way we can to improve our football team.”