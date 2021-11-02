NFL deadline passes without any trades by Buffalo Bills; 2 players put on practice squad Covid-19 list

Their schedule over the next month provides some advantages, with the hapless Jaguars (1-6) up next, followed by the Jets (2-5), Colts (3-5) and Saints (5-2). Some of those teams will look a little differently after the trade deadline and recent injuries. Most notably on the injury front, Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is done for the season after tearing an ACL. The Bills head to New Orleans for a Thanksgiving night game to round out their November.

The Jets acquired offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif from Kansas City for tight end Dan Brown. Duvernay-Tardif has not played this season.

The Bills lead the league in points scored (32.7), points allowed (15.6) and takeaway differential (plus-13). Regardless of what talks Beane might have had with other teams Tuesday in the perpetual search of upgrading his roster, McDermott said that he doesn’t usually feel too much of a need to note the trade deadline with his players.

“I think it's just something that you go through and it's part of the business,” McDermott said. “I think there is an element of respect in terms of we have respect for our players knowing that that's, I'm sure, not easy for those guys. I think they respect, I would hope, our position as well that we're always going to try to do the best thing we can for our team.”

