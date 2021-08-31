 Skip to main content
NFL cutdown day: Keep track of the Bills moves here
NFL cutdown day: Keep track of the Bills moves here

Buffalo Bills training camp

Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane looks on from the sideline during an open practice at Highmark Stadium.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

The Bills began the day with 77 players on their roster. They need to get to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday. 

Sixteen players can be added to the practice squad. Christian Wade remains exempt and could be a 17th player on the practice squad. Players need to go through waivers before being signed to the practice squad. If a team claims a player, he must be added to the 53-man roster.

Keep checking back throughout the day for updates. All reports cite league sources.

Here are the moves at this point:

• Wide receiver Steven Sims, will be released, The News' Jay Skurski reports.

• Tight end Nate Becker has been released, the News' Jay Skurski reports. 

• Running back Antonio Williams has been released, Ryan Talbot of NYUpstate.com reports.

• Undrafted rookie free agent Quintin Morris has been released, but the Bills are hopeful of his joining the practice squad, WIVB's Heather Prusak reports. 

• The Bills are releasing wide receiver Tanner Gentry and guard Jack Anderson, their seventh-round pick, a league source confirms to The News. The hope is for both to be re-signed to the practice squad. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero was the first to report those two moves. 

• Guard Jamil Douglas has been released, per Pelissero.

