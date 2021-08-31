NFL cutdown day: Keep track of the Bills moves here

The Bills began the day with 77 players on their roster. They need to get to 53 by 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Sixteen players can be added to the practice squad. Christian Wade remains exempt and could be a 17th player on the practice squad. Players need to go through waivers before being signed to the practice squad. If a team claims a player, he must be added to the 53-man roster.

Keep checking back throughout the day for updates. All reports cite league sources.

Here are the moves at this point:

• Wide receiver Steven Sims, will be released, The News' Jay Skurski reports.

• Tight end Nate Becker has been released, the News' Jay Skurski reports.

• Running back Antonio Williams has been released, Ryan Talbot of NYUpstate.com reports.

• Undrafted rookie free agent Quintin Morris has been released, but the Bills are hopeful of his joining the practice squad, WIVB's Heather Prusak reports.