NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterates his support of new Bills stadium

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday made what has become an almost annual summertime statement on the need for the Buffalo Bills to have a new stadium.
Goodell, visiting the Jim Kelly Celebrity Golf Tournament in Batavia, reiterated the league’s company line that Highmark Stadium has outlived its lifespan and a public-private partnership will be required to replace it. And he’s optimistic a deal will get done – eventually.
“This has been a discussion for a lot of years, as you know, and I think almost every year I come up here this has been something that has been discussed,” Goodell said to a group of reporters, according to audio provided to The News by the NFL. “It actually goes back into the ‘90s when I was part of the negotiations, and at that point we were talking about well, we can renovate the stadium but it’s not going to last much longer with renovations. At some point we’ve got to talk about a new stadium, and we’re certainly beyond that. I think a new stadium is what’s needed. I think it’s going to require a public-private partnership. I think the Bills, the community and probably the NFL are all going to have to come together and figure out how to do that in a smart way. And I think we will.”
Goodell avoided specifics on exactly how much a stadium may cost, what percentage the public will have to provide and how quickly a deal can be struck. The News has reported team owners Terry and Kim Pegula are seeking a $1.4 billion stadium project as the team’s lease on Highmark Stadium expires in 2023.
“I don’t know the timeline other than I know serious discussions are happening now, and it’s going to take a lot of that,” said Goodell, speaking at the Terry Hills Country Club. “It’s going to take a tremendous focus. We’ve had a lot of experience around the country in doing these. They require that public-private partnership and a process where everyone gets to understand what’s needed, what’s required. It’ll have to be something that’s built for Buffalo. The same thing that was built in Dallas may not work here in Buffalo. It’s gotta fit Buffalo. I think that’s one of the things the focus has to be on, finding solutions for Buffalo and the Bills so that they can continue to be successful here in Western New York.”
Asked about the looming expiration of the team’s lease, Goodell said: “Listen, the lease is one part of the issue, but the reality is you have to think long term here. As I’ve said earlier, this is something that’s been going on for decades. And it’s time to get a new stadium done that we think can make sure the Bills are here and successful for many, many decades going forward.”
Indeed, Goodell’s comments were very similar to those he made supporting a new stadium at the Kelly tournament in the summer of 2019.
“The reason why I'm supportive is because I want to make sure this franchise remains stable here, and continues, and remains competitive," Goodell said then. “And I think it's great for this community. And we've been able to do these stadiums in such a way that it creates a tremendous economic benefit, too. I want the Bills to be successful and I want them to continue to be competitive here in Buffalo.”