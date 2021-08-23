NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell reiterates his support of new Bills stadium

“This has been a discussion for a lot of years, as you know, and I think almost every year I come up here this has been something that has been discussed,” Goodell said to a group of reporters, according to audio provided to The News by the NFL. “It actually goes back into the ‘90s when I was part of the negotiations, and at that point we were talking about well, we can renovate the stadium but it’s not going to last much longer with renovations. At some point we’ve got to talk about a new stadium, and we’re certainly beyond that. I think a new stadium is what’s needed. I think it’s going to require a public-private partnership. I think the Bills, the community and probably the NFL are all going to have to come together and figure out how to do that in a smart way. And I think we will.”