NFL commissioner Roger Goodell 'encouraged' by Bills' stadium negotiations with New York State

NFL owners are expected to vote on any agreement at the next league meeting from March 27 to 30 in Palm Beach, Fla.

“I’m encouraged by the progress that’s being made both at the state level and the county level and with the club,” Goodell said. “We have been involved in a lot of those discussions. The governor has stepped into a very difficult challenge … (but) she’s shown great leadership in bringing the parties together, looking at how to do that.

“We have shared as much as we can with all parties. But there’s a lot to negotiate here, not just how this is done but also the lease. So I’m not disappointed in the timing, necessarily. I’m more interested in making sure that we balance everything fairly and we put ourselves in the best position of really giving the fans what they deserve in Western New York, which is a stadium that’s new and that can serve the purposes of that community for several decades.”

Hochul, a Western New York native who took office in August, has repeatedly said she is confident a financing deal can be reached by March and that stadium funding will be included in the final state budget, which must be approved by the Assembly and Senate by April 1.