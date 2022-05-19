NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and wife Jane to donate $50,000 to Bills Social Justice Fund

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown native, and wife Jane Skinner Goodell are making a $50,000 donation to the Bills Social Justice Fund.

Bills players, through their Player Community Leadership Committee, will decide how that money will be used for the community.

Goodell visited the site of Saturday's mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Thursday along with Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula and members of the Bills and Sabres alumni.

In January, five local organizations received $50,000 through grants from the Bills Social Justice Fund. Each of the five has a program to help Western New York youth through the funding:

• Say Yes: Say Yes Buffalo Technology Campaign.

• Peacemakers/Back to Basics Ministries: Advance and Lead Program.

• Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT): The ETHOS Project.

• Buffalo Prep: Three programs: 1) Scholar Success 2) YEA – Youth Equity Academy 3) READI – Realizing Equity, Access, Diversity and Inclusion.

• Belle Center: STEM Out of School Time Program and Latino Task Force.

“This is the home base,” tackle Dion Dawkins, one of the five players on the committee, said in January, “And I can speak for the other guys like as well, you got to take care of home, you got to take care of home first. And when you take care of home, everything else is great.”

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.