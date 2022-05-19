NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and wife Jane to donate $50,000 to Bills Social Justice Fund

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, a Jamestown native, and wife Jane Skinner Goodell are making a $50,000 donation to the Bills Social Justice Fund.
Bills players, through their Player Community Leadership Committee, will decide how that money will be used for the community.
Goodell visited the site of Saturday's mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo on Thursday along with Bills and Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula and members of the Bills and Sabres alumni.
In January, five local organizations received $50,000 through grants from the Bills Social Justice Fund. Each of the five has a program to help Western New York youth through the funding:
• Say Yes: Say Yes Buffalo Technology Campaign.
• Peacemakers/Back to Basics Ministries: Advance and Lead Program.
• Buffalo Center for Arts & Technology (BCAT): The ETHOS Project.
- Buffalo's worst mass shooting takes 10 lives, leaves 3 wounded; attack called 'a racially motivated hate crime'
- Gunman, 18, drove more than 3 hours to Buffalo to commit hate crime, officials say
- Gunman posted live video of Buffalo mass shooting on social media
- Buffalo shooting: Sites yank videos faster, but not by much
- Tops shooting victim Ruth Whitfield devoted her life to her family
- Recently retired police officer, mother of former fire commissioner both killed in Tops shooting
- Buffalo police credited with saving lives, but gunman's surrender is questioned
- Tops manager says gunman was asked to leave store day before racist massacre
- Sean Kirst: In Buffalo, hearing the song of a grieving child who 'could not weep anymore'
- Multiple dead, injured in shootings in Houston, Southern California — a day after Buffalo shooting
- The Editorial Board: Horror in Buffalo – A terrible day will leave scars for many. They need the comfort this city can offer.
- State suspends, seeks to fire prison guard who mocked Tops shooting victims
- Katherine 'Kat' Massey: 'We lost a powerful voice'
- 'Pure evil': Racial motives cited in mass shooting that killed 10 at Buffalo supermarket
- The victims: What we know about those killed, injured in Tops shooting
• Buffalo Prep: Three programs: 1) Scholar Success 2) YEA – Youth Equity Academy 3) READI – Realizing Equity, Access, Diversity and Inclusion.
• Belle Center: STEM Out of School Time Program and Latino Task Force.
“This is the home base,” tackle Dion Dawkins, one of the five players on the committee, said in January, “And I can speak for the other guys like as well, you got to take care of home, you got to take care of home first. And when you take care of home, everything else is great.”
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.