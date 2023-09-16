The NFL issued four fines Saturday stemming from the Buffalo Bills-New York Jets season-opening game on Monday night.

All fined for unsportsmanlike conduct were Bills linebacker Matt Milano ($10,927) and Jets linebackers Quincy Williams (two fines for $13,333 apiece) and Chazz Surratt ($4,833).

A review of the fines:

• Milano was penalized after his second-quarter interception for taunting Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. The 15-yard penalty moved the Bills back to midfield and they kicked a field goal to make it 13-3. It was the seventh personal foul/unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of Milano’s career.

The Bills were fined twice for taunting last year – receiver Stefon Diggs ($10,609) and cornerback Dane Jackson ($4,972), both in the Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Each of the Jets’ three fines were on plays that weren’t penalized.

• Williams’ first fine was in the second quarter on a play in which he wasn’t involved in the tackle. The video shows Williams diving at the knees of Bills left guard Connor McGovern to make sure McGovern is unable to make his block.

• Williams’ second fine was in the third quarter when he hit Bills running back James Cook helmet-to-helmet after Cook caught a pass in the right flat.

• Surratt’s fine was for tripping the Bills’ Quintin Morris on Jets rookie Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard punt-return touchdown in overtime. Had Surratt been penalized, the touchdown would have been called back.