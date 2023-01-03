NFL: Bills-Bengals game won't resume this week; no changes announced for Week 18

The Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals that was suspended Monday night in the wake of Damar Hamlin's injury will not be resumed this week, the NFL said in a statement Tuesday afternoon.

The statement read: "The NFL continues to be in regular contact with the medical team caring for Damar Hamlin, and also the Bills and Bengals organizations and the NFL Players Association. After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week. The NFL has made no decision regarding the possible resumption of the game at a later date."

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The league also said that the Week 18 regular season schedule will remain as is. The Bills host the New England Patriots at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Entering the final scheduled regular season weekend, the Bills (12-4) trail Kansas City (13-3) by a half-game for the No. 1 seed in the AFC and home-field advantage. Cincinnati is a game behind the Bills at 11-5.

The Chiefs play Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bengals play Sunday afternoon against the Baltimore Ravens.

If the game is not made up, the Chiefs would clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory. The Bills would be the second seed with a victory. Cincinnati could become the No. 2 seed with a win and a Bills loss based on a tiebreaker.