Two weeks until the scouting combine. One month until the free-agent and trade market officially opens. And two-and-a-half months until the draft.

The NFL is an unstoppable machine, and even though the 2022 season is complete – the Kansas City Chiefs rallying from a 10-point deficit to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35, in Sunday’s Super Bowl – all teams long ago started plotting for the 2023 season.

The Bills were installed Monday as tied for the third betting choice with Philadelphia and San Francisco (behind the Chiefs and Cincinnati) to win the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.

Here is a primer for the offseason:

Key dates

Feb. 21: Teams can designate player with the franchise (exclusive or non-exclusive) or transition tags until 4 p.m. March 7.

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis.

March 7-April 19: Teams can host a maximum of 30 draft prospects for physical exams and meetings with team officials. On-field workouts are prohibited. Also, from March 7-April 26, teams can hold video/telephone interviews with prospects (three per player, none longer than 60 minutes in length).

March 13: Starting at noon and until 3:59 p.m. March 15, clubs can discuss contract parameters with agents of players from other teams who will become unrestricted free agents.

March 15: The new league year starts at 4 p.m., and free-agent signings and trades can become official. This is also the deadline for teams to tender their restricted free agents.

March 26-29: Annual league meeting in Phoenix.

April 17: The Bills are allowed to begin their offseason workout program. Teams with new head coaches can start April 3.

April 27-29: NFL draft in Kansas City (Day 1: Round 1; Day 2: Rounds 2-3; Day 3: Rounds 4-7).

May 5-8 or 12-15: During one of these weekends, teams can hold a three-day rookie minicamp.

Quarterback carousel (again)

Last offseason, Russell Wilson (Seattle to Denver), Deshaun Watson (Houston to Cleveland), Matt Ryan (Atlanta to Indianapolis) and Carson Wentz (Indianapolis to Washington) were all traded. None made the playoffs. This shapes up to be another tumultuous-in-a-good-way quarterback winter – as many as 12 teams could change starters:

Derek Carr, Las Vegas: We know he won’t be back with the Raiders, who must trade or cut him by Wednesday to avoid paying $40 million in guarantees. Carr visited New Orleans last week, but let’s assume that was more of a free agent-to-be meeting than a trade-for-me chat.

Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco: A free agent, he is 40-17 as a regular season starter and played in a Super Bowl. Problem is, can he stay healthy? In his 49ers tenure, he missed 13, zero, 10, two and six games.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: The Ravens will tag him, but things have seemingly reached this point – sign him long-term or trade him to reset the franchise on the fly.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay: Less than a year after signing a new contract, Rodgers appears to be campaigning for an exit via trade. The Packers should move on, the dead cap hit be damned. When Rodgers emerges from his darkness retreat, he should engineer his move to the New York Jets.

Most of the AFC South: Jacksonville has Trevor Lawrence. Everybody else, uncertainty. Houston has the second pick (C.J. Stroud?), Indianapolis doesn’t even have a head coach yet, and the Titans can create $18.8 million of space by cutting Ryan Tannehill.

All of the NFC South: Ugh. Desmond Ridder (Atlanta)? Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay)? Who knows in New Orleans and Carolina? The division would get a needed post-Tom Brady/post-Drew Brees jolt if Carr joins the Saints and Garoppolo the Panthers.

Caleb Williams, USC: He doesn’t play in the NFL yet, but he should be on the radar of teams such as Tampa Bay and Seattle, just to name two. Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and a no-man’s-land team should make due this year with a no-frills starter and then maneuver to get Williams.

Franchise tag candidates

The franchise tag window opens Feb. 21 and the span of position-player figures range from $32.416 million (quarterback) to $10.09 million (running backs). A look at the top candidates (alphabetical order):

RB Saquon Barkley, N.Y. Giants: The manageable tag number for tailbacks allows for the Giants to lock in Barkley while negotiating a new contract with quarterback Daniel Jones.

S Jessie Bates, Cincinnati: Bates played 2022 under the tag and being designated again would mean a salary of $16,138,750 – 120% of the ’22 tag.

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Bills: Don’t do it, Bills … and we don’t expect them to. The linebacker tag is $20.926 million because the salary averages includes edge rushers. Is Edmunds a $20 million-per-year player? No.

TE Evan Engram, Jacksonville: Working on a one-year contract, Engram caught a career-high 73 passes in ’22. His worth to Lawrence makes him a must-keep player.

QB Lamar Jackson, Baltimore: The easiest franchise tag prediction. The Ravens should use the non-exclusive tag, which allows Jackson to find an offer sheet.

RB Tony Pollard, Dallas: The Cowboys can create $11.86 million in cap space by cutting Ezekiel Elliott. Dallas could restructure Elliott and tag Pollard or move on from both and go the young-and-cheap route.

They have money …

According to Over The Cap, a ranking of the teams with most available salary cap space:

1. Chicago ($94,434,449): The Bears have the first overall pick (Alabama’s Will Anderson or Georgia’s Jalen Carter?) and myriad needs. They shouldn’t spend all their space this offseason, though – get better and then be active in March 2024.

2. Atlanta ($56,575,855): Lamar Jackson, right this way. That is all.

3. N.Y. Giants ($47,863,739): The Giants will have to earmark most of this money for Jones or Barkley.

4. Houston ($37,612,053): Only three Texans currently have a cap hit of at least $10 million.

5. Cincinnati ($35,673,058): The Bengals have cap space … but they kind of don’t. Safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell are free agents and quarterback Joe Burrow is eligible for an extension.

Free agent board

The wink-wink free-agent negotiating period will begin during the scouting combine in two weeks. A look at the top available players (not including the tag candidates):

WR Odell Beckham, no team: His free-agent tour in early December to the Bills, Giants and Cowboys didn’t lead to anything official; the guess here is Beckham wanted to sign and then not debut until the playoffs. Should the Bills circle back? Absolutely.

S Vonn Bell, Cincinnati: The Bengals are unlikely to pay two safeties and Bell might be available if they choose Jessie Bates.

DT Javon Hargrave, Philadelphia: A space-eating defensive tackle who has 17½ sacks the last two years, Hargrave will be playing in his age-31 season.

S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Philadelphia: A versatile player who can play safety or against the slot receiver and had six interceptions in the regular season. Gardner-Johnson is only 25.

DT Dre’Mont Jones, Denver: Jones is the best kind of unrestricted free agent – young (26) and productive (12 combined sacks in 2021-22).

RT Mike McGlinchey, San Francisco: A thin offensive line market will benefit McGlinchey, who played at least 94% of the 49ers’ offensive snaps from 2018-20 and ’22.

Five final thoughts …

1. Burrow will be the first of the quarterbacks to sign a monster contract extension (average of at least $51 million).

2. If we’re the Bills, we emphasize trading down in the first round (or completely out of it) from No. 27 to add picks for Day 2 (rounds 2-3). This team needs bodies, period.

3. Indianapolis trades up from No. 4 to No. 1 with Chicago and drafts Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. The Colts don’t have a head coach, but the owner (Jim Irsay) will run this trade.

4. The Washington Commanders’ sale (to somebody really rich) will be approved by teams in early June. The league rejoices.

5. Non-playoff teams who will reach the 2023 postseason: N.Y. Jets, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.