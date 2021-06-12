Next Gen Stats: Bills rank 18th in 'top speed' by ball carriers in 2020

There are lots of ways to measure team speed, but 40-yard dash times still are the simplest and arguably offer the best comparison from team to team.

The Buffalo Bills ranked 18th in the NFL in 2020 in terms of “average top speed” of all their ball-carriers in every game, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. The Bills had the No. 2-ranked offense in the league in terms of points scored and yards gained. So what is the relevance of the speed figure?

Every NFL player wears a GPS monitor that allows teams to measure top-end play speed. Teams pay attention to it and track it, even in practice. However, the top-end speed often is a function of scheme.

San Francisco and Minnesota ranked first and second in 2020 in top average speed of their players carrying the ball, at 13.54 and 13.46 mph, respectively, according to the GPS data from Next Gen Stats.

Both the 49ers and Vikings run a lot of bootleg plays and hit receivers running across the width of the field. A receiver catching a crossing route usually is running faster than Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs when he catches a slant or a deep out.

The Bills’ average ball-carrier speed in 2020 was 12.93 mph. That was an increase from 2019, when the Bills ranked 29th in average top speed by all ball carriers.