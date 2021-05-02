News' writers grade how the Bills fared in NFL draft

Greg Rousseau has to be viewed as a developmental prospect. Again, I’m choosing simply to trust the Bills’ personnel department on him. The good news is, he has time to develop. But they need him to be a big factor in 2022. I love the Carlos Basham pick at No. 61. Brandon Beane & Co. should be respected for what so obviously was a stick-to-the-board, best-player-available selection. I think Basham is going to be better as a rookie than A.J. Epenesa was in 2020. Basham is a no-bust pick.

The next two picks, the offensive tackles, were head-scratchers. I liked Syracuse corner Ifeatu Melifonwu, who went eight picks after the Bills took Northern Iowa’s Spencer Brown. The Bills know more about Melifonwu than we do. Brown is a right tackle. Daryl Williams is signed for three more years, although the Bills have an out after 2022. Maybe Brown takes over in 2023.

A few of the need-position guys so many fans liked – tight ends Tommy Tremble and John Bates, nose tackles Alim McNeill and Bobby Brown – were gobbled up well before the Bills had any shot at them. That’s the price you pay for going 13-3.

Obviously, Rousseau is going to determine how this class is viewed. There’s a lot of skepticism about him. My crystal ball isn’t good enough to see what he’s going to be in 2022 and 2023. Grade: C.