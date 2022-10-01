 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Newly signed cornerback Xavier Rhodes placed on practice squad injured list

  • Updated
Bills Colts second

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (88) is wrapped up by Indianapolis Colts cornerback Xavier Rhodes (27) during the second quarter at Bills Stadium in Orchard Park, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021. (Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News)

 Harry Scull Jr. / Buffalo News
Buffalo Bills practice squad cornerback Xavier Rhodes, who signed with the team Wednesday, has been placed on the practice squad injured list, according to the league's daily transaction wire.

Rhodes injured his hamstring during Thursday’s practice, but he told reporters there were no long-term concerns. 

“I was just running, covering a route, and then felt something slight,” Rhodes said.

Rhodes, 32, will miss at least the next four games before he's eligible to return to the practice squad. 

He would need to be elevated or signed to the 53-man roster to play.

Rhodes, now in his 10th year, is a three-time Pro Bowler who’s started 126 games in his career. He most recently spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. 

In another move, the Bills have elevated defensive tackle Prince Emilim, an undrafted rookie free agent from Penn, from the practice squad for Sunday's game at Baltimore. 

