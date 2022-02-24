Newly re-signed cornerback Siran Neal says Bills are sticking together after loss in Kansas City

It’s part of why Neal, an impending free agent, signed a three-year deal to return to the Bills.

“There’s always unfinished business," he said. "Not just from that game, but I feel like from every game that we lost or whatever – from previous years, prior to that game or whatever, but that’s another reason why I’m back.”

Neal is glad to have the business side of things done. He was hopeful he would stay in Buffalo, and he has loved seeing the success of his fellow 2018 Bills draft class members, Brandon Beane's first with the Bills. Neal was a fifth-round pick in a group includes quarterback Josh Allen, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, defensive tackle Harrison Phillips and cornerback Taron Johnson.

He knew nothing was guaranteed when the season ended, but he felt confident in his relationships around the building.

“I pretty much let my agent handle everything but even before this, before the deal, I just knew the people here, they trust me,” he said. “That’s one thing that I can say that people trust me, and I like I said I didn't know, I was hoping to be back, and it came true.”