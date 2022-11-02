Newly acquired Bills running back Nyheim Hines arrives, starts crash course to be ready for Sunday

It took one practice for the Buffalo Bills to realize what running back Nyheim Hines could bring to an already potent offense.

“He got one play and me and (receiver Stefon Diggs) looked at each other and said, ‘Holy (cow), he’s fast,’ ” quarterback Josh Allen said Wednesday.

A 4.38-second speedster in the 40-yard dash before the Indianapolis Colts drafted him in 2018, Hines was acquired by the Bills on Tuesday for running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth-round pick. Hours later, Hines started his crash course to be available for Sunday’s game at the New York Jets.

“I thought (a trade) might happen, but (I’m) just looking at it as a new opportunity and new beginning on a great team and my job is to come in here and buy into the culture and try to help this great team win,” Hines said.

Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses trades, Zack Moss, Tre'Davious White's recovery, OBJ “Of the two guys we got, we looked at 100 other guys. We dug deep into 10 safeties alone. These were the two that made sense,” Beane said.

Hines was attractive to the Bills because he can help in myriad manners. He has 300 carries for 1,205 yards (10 touchdowns), 235 catches for 1,725 yards (seven touchdowns) and an 11.8-yard average on 73 punt returns (two touchdowns).

“He was a guy I’ve looked into in the past,” Bills general manager Brandon Beane said. “I think the first time we checked on him was the (2020) training camp and then checked on him again last offseason before we went after (J.D.) McKissic and then ultimately drafted James (Cook).”

McKissic stayed with Washington and the Bills used a second-round pick on Cook, whose role is undefined with Devin Singletary as the starter and Hines as a move-around option.

“Just a weapon with the ball in his hands,” Beane said. “He runs jet sweeps and he runs the ‘Wildcat’ and we just felt this was a chance to add another guy that (offensive coordinator) Ken Dorsey and Josh and the crew can use as another offensive piece.”

Hines signed a three-year, $18.6 million extension in September 2021 that runs through the 2024 season, so the Bills could view him as a short- and long-term contributor.

Hines carried only 56 times in 17 games last year and 18 times in seven games this year.

“Sometimes, you just know when it’s your time to go (to another team),” he said. “I even felt like Sunday was my last game in Indy.”

Hines was at the Bills’ facility Wednesday morning and passed his physical, but was held out of the first part of practice because Moss had not yet passed his physical in Indianapolis to officially complete the trade. When that bit of business was buttoned up, Hines joined his new teammates.

Hines was in the same offensive system with the Colts his entire career and now has to learn a new playbook on the fly.

“It’s a challenge,” he said. “The challenge is learning the new terminology. I’m going to be studying a lot. Probably not playing Xbox this week. It’s a little bit different from where I’m coming from, but I think in a couple of weeks, I’ll figure it out.”

Hines replied “hope so,” when asked if he will be in the Bills’ punt-returner mix.

“But that’s up to (the coaches),” he said. “I want to do anything to win … I’m ready and I’ll be ready to go Sunday or whenever they call my number.”

Injury updates

Safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) and linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) did not practice Wednesday. Coach Sean McDermott said both players are “day to day,” but NFL Network reported Poyer is “week to week” after he was injured in the second half of Sunday’s win over Green Bay.

Also not practicing were running back Taiwan Jones (knee) and linebacker Von Miller and left guard Rodger Saffold, both of whom got the day off.

Right tackle Spencer Brown (ankle) was a limited participant, his first activity since being injured in the Week 6 win at Kansas City. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (heel), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (rest) and center Mitch Morse (elbow) also were limited.

Cornerback Tre’Davious White (knee), who was activated on Tuesday, was full-go and was not on the injury report.