It should come as no surprise that the New York Giants’ preseason roster has former Bills players on it.

Giants GM Joe Schoen is a former assistant GM to Brandon Beane. Giants head coach Brian Daboll is a former Bills offensive coordinator.

But it didn’t go unnoticed when looking at the box score from Friday’s preseason opener against the Detroit Lions that five of the Giants’ six leading receivers were ex-Bills.

David Sills V: Two catches for 36 yards.

Cole Beasley: Four catches for 33 yards.

Jamison Crowder: Two catches for 32 yards.

Tommy Sweeney: One catch for a 14-yard touchdown in his return to his home state of New Jersey.

Isaiah Hodgins: One catch for 13 yards.

Running back Matt Breida was targeted for one pass and had one carry for a yard.

Also, Tyrod Taylor was the Bills’ quarterback for one year under the Beane/Schoen pairing, though, before Daboll arrived. Taylor started Friday’s game before being replaced by former Syracuse quarterback Tommy DeVito.

A few other former Bills are sprinkled on the Giants’ roster, including defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, who started in the Giants 21-16 loss, and offensive lineman Jack Anderson.