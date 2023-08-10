The “Little People” are back.

Beginning Friday, fans can buy the third edition of the Buffalo Bills-themed Fisher-Price Little People collector set at Wegmans locations in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and the Southern Tier while supplies last.

This year’s set features quarterback Josh Allen, tight end Dawson Knox and pass rusher Von Miller along with a fan wearing a water buffalo hat who is described as "Buffalo Bills Super Fan." Last year’s set was Allen, coach Sean McDermott and wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The original set in 2021 was of Allen, McDermott and two fans.

The packs cost $24.99 with $10 from each being donated to the Oishei Children’s Hospital of Buffalo Foundation up to $1 million, according to a news release. The foundation supports critical services at the hospital. Fisher-Price said it has raised nearly $2 million in the first two years of the program with $700,000 raised in the first year.

The figures are 2.5 inches tall and quickly became a hot collectible. Sets are available on eBay, Mercari and Facebook Marketplace with substantial markup.

Fisher-Price also will be on site with a junior tailgate event from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Highmark Stadium before the preseason opener against the Colts. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.