New NFL hiring protocols could impact Bills' Leslie Frazier, Brian Daboll

The NFL has passed a rules change on the hiring process for head coaches that could impact Buffalo Bills coordinators Leslie Frazier and Brian Daboll.

The league now will allow clubs to interview candidates for open head-coaching positions during the last two weeks of the regular season with the consent of the candidate’s club, according to an NFL memo obtained by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

According to the memo, an open position is one in which the head coach who started the season is no longer in that role or the current coach has been told he will not be retained.

