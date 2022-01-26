New Giants GM Joe Schoen: 'The best thing that happened for me was working for Brandon Beane'

Joe Schoen was formally introduced as the New York Giants general manager on Wednesday, and among the many people he thanked were the leaders and players of the Bills organization and the fans.

Schoen had spent the last five years as the Bills' assistant general manager.

"I want to start with some thank-you's. Terry and Kim Pegula and the entire Pegula family. Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane and the entire Bills organization, Bills Mafia," he said. "I’d also like to thank the players for buying into the culture, the process and giving their all on a day-to-day basis and being true pros. I will miss everyone at One Bills Drive. Without Terry, Kim, Sean and Brandon, there’s no way I’d be prepared to embark on the journey that I’m about to embark on. I appreciate all of them for showing me what true leadership looks like.