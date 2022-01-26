New Giants GM Joe Schoen: 'The best thing that happened for me was working for Brandon Beane'

Joe Schoen was formally introduced as the New York Giants general manager on Wednesday, and among the many people he thanked were the leaders and players of the Bills organization and the fans.
Schoen had spent the last five years as the Bills' assistant general manager.
"I want to start with some thank-you's. Terry and Kim Pegula and the entire Pegula family. Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane and the entire Bills organization, Bills Mafia," he said. "I’d also like to thank the players for buying into the culture, the process and giving their all on a day-to-day basis and being true pros. I will miss everyone at One Bills Drive. Without Terry, Kim, Sean and Brandon, there’s no way I’d be prepared to embark on the journey that I’m about to embark on. I appreciate all of them for showing me what true leadership looks like.
"To Brandon, I can’t thank you enough. Not only were you a great boss, mentor but also a best friend. We will dearly miss you, Haley, Tyson and Wes. The best thing that happened for me was working for Brandon Beane. He didn’t come up the traditional scouting path. He can scout and he can evaluate, but he was also a director of football operations. He dealt with the salary cap, the training room, sports performance and the entire football organization. He put me in his hip pocket and taught me that side of the business that I didn’t necessarily know."
Schoen said he knew that he wanted the Giants' job from his first interview.
"I could have been picky," he said. "There are only 32 of these things. Buffalo has a good roster and a young quarterback. I knew if I didn’t get a job I’d still be in a good spot. But this is a job I wanted. After that first interview on the Zoom, I called my wife and said, ‘That’s a job I want. It’s right for us.' "
First up will be deciding on a head coach. The Giants have interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll twice and have an in-person interview scheduled for Friday with Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. Schoen also said former Giants assistants would be under consideration. The Giants also are expected to talk to former Dolphins coach Brian Flores. Schoen said all the head coach candidates bring a different skillset and he was looking for whatever is best for the team.
The main takeaway from his time with the Bills, he said, was the importance of everyone in the building "working toward a common goal."
"It's about getting the right people in the right seats," he said.