New England Patriots take top seed in AFC, plus conference playoff picture

The New England Patriots will take the field Monday night at Highmark Stadium as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots are 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference heading into the showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Here is the AFC playoff picture, pending the Sunday night game between Kansas City and Denver:

1. New England 8-4

Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

2. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. Baltimore 8-4

Schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

4. Kansas City 7-4

Schedule: vs. Broncos (Sunday night), vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

5. Bills 7-4

Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month