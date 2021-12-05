 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New England Patriots take top seed in AFC, plus conference playoff picture
0 comments
top story

New England Patriots take top seed in AFC, plus conference playoff picture

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Surging Patriots to face inconsistent Bills on Monday night

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones yells as he runs down the sidelines.

 Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will take the field Monday night at Highmark Stadium as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

The Patriots are 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference heading into the showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

Here is the AFC playoff picture, pending the Sunday night game between Kansas City and Denver:

1. New England 8-4

Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.

2. Tennessee 8-4

Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.

3. Baltimore 8-4

Schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.

4. Kansas City 7-4

Schedule: vs. Broncos (Sunday night), vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.

5. Bills 7-4

Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

6. Los Angeles Chargers 7-5

Schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.

7. Cincinnati 7-5

Schedule: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.

In contention

8. Denver 6-5

Schedule: at Chiefs (Sunday night), vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.

9. Pittsburgh 6-5-1

Schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.

10. Indianapolis 7-6

Schedule: Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.

11. Las Vegas 6-6

Schedule: at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers.

12. Cleveland 6-6

Schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News