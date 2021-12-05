New England Patriots take top seed in AFC, plus conference playoff picture

The New England Patriots will take the field Monday night at Highmark Stadium as the No. 1 seed in the AFC.
The Patriots are 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the conference heading into the showdown with the Buffalo Bills.
Here is the AFC playoff picture, pending the Sunday night game between Kansas City and Denver:
1. New England 8-4
Schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Colts, vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, at Dolphins.
2. Tennessee 8-4
Schedule: vs. Jaguars, at Steelers, vs. 49ers, vs. Dolphins, at Texans.
3. Baltimore 8-4
Schedule: at Browns, vs. Packers, at Bengals, vs. Rams, vs. Steelers.
4. Kansas City 7-4
Schedule: vs. Broncos (Sunday night), vs. Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Steelers, at Bengals, at Broncos.
5. Bills 7-4
Schedule: vs. Patriots, at Buccaneers, vs. Panthers, at Patriots, vs. Falcons, vs. Jets.
6. Los Angeles Chargers 7-5
Schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Chiefs, at Texans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders.
7. Cincinnati 7-5
Schedule: vs. 49ers, at Broncos, vs. Ravens, vs. Chiefs, at Browns.
In contention
8. Denver 6-5
Schedule: at Chiefs (Sunday night), vs. Lions, vs. Bengals, at Raiders, at Chargers, vs. Chiefs.
9. Pittsburgh 6-5-1
Schedule: at Vikings, vs. Titans, at Chiefs, vs. Browns, at Ravens.
10. Indianapolis 7-6
Schedule: Bye, vs. Patriots, at Cardinals, vs. Raiders, at Jaguars.
11. Las Vegas 6-6
Schedule: at Chiefs, at Browns, vs. Broncos, at Colts, vs. Chargers.
12. Cleveland 6-6
Schedule: vs. Ravens, vs. Raiders, at Packers, at Steelers, vs. Bengals.