During his first three seasons, Tyler Bass has established himself as one of the NFL’s best kickers.

Now he has the paycheck to match.

Bass officially signed a four-year contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Friday – a deal that is reportedly worth up to $21 million. That places Bass fourth among NFL kickers.

“You dream about it, but you don't really think about it,” he said on a video conference call. “It's an unreal feeling. I just kept going to work. I just kept kicking and kicking, and now it's finally here. It's unbelievable.”

Bass has shown an ability to navigate the tough kicking conditions so often present in his home stadium. In his first three seasons, the 26-year-old has made 83 of 97 field goals (85.6%) and 156 of 160 (97.5%) extra points.

“I would say the biggest challenge is just trusting it,” Bass said of kicking in the swirling, Orchard Park wind. “Like, you can feel the wind right to left or left to right. The biggest thing is you just have to trust your preparation, trust where you're aiming, trust the lane, trust your contact point and go from there. You can't think about what's going to happen. … You can only think about what you can control and let the ball work after you do everything you can.”

Bass hit a pair of game-winning field goals in 2022. He has gone 8 of 13 on field goals of 50-plus yards in his career, with a long of 58 yards. The two sides started working on an extension about a month ago, Bass said.

“For me, I was a walk-on in college, and that mentality of what I did to earn that, I'm never going to forget that. I'm still going to grind,” he said. “I think I'm going to grind even more now. It's just a little bit relieving, you know, you have a little bit of security. But at the end of the day, you still got to work. That's what got me here, that's what I'm going keep doing as best I can.”

The Bills will return their same kicking operation, with long snapper Reid Ferguson and punter/holder Sam Martin. That consistency should be beneficial, Bass said.

“This is going to be the first year for me to have the same holder as I did last year,” he said. “So this year we're just working on our little things, working on the craft, working on contact. We've been working together this past week, so we're already getting it rolling. And it's just really about refining the little things and just trusting each other, building our relationships and go from there.”

In addition to his fine work on scoring plays, Bass has also achieved a touchback rate of 58.2% (170 of 292) – a number that could be higher if the Bills elected to kick it deep every time (frequently, Bass will kick it to the goal line, forcing a return).

“I've grown a ton. I would say starting off just with my simple steps,” Bass said. “I’ve had to modify them to where now they're almost exact every time but that was a big thing. Another big thing is just mentally, focusing on the process and not worrying about the outcomes. I think just really being yourself. I think that was big and just embracing you and just being the best you can be. I think that's how I've grown a lot, especially getting the experience and building the confidence. When you play and you make kicks and you help your team win, I think that goes a long way.”

Bass was heading into the final year of his rookie contract and scheduled to make just more than $1 million.

“I love the Bills. They drafted me and they were a team to take a chance on a kid from Georgia Southern,” he said. “That meant a lot to me. But not only that, I love the culture here. I love the people here. The relationships I have here, I'm going to have for the rest of my life. So for me, it was a no-brainer. Like, I love it here. I want to be here. I know it's challenging, but I'm excited for the challenge, and I know everyone on this team excited for that challenge.”