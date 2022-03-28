New Buffalo Bills stadium would be owned by New York State

Erie County will no longer own the Buffalo Bills stadium and related infrastructure, marking a departure from prior stadium deals with the team.
Erie County will transfer its ownership of all stadium structures and land over to the state under the deal announced Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said.
As part of an agreement to build a $1.4 billion open-air stadium in Orchard Park, the new facility and the land will be owned by New York State, according to Hochul's office. The Erie County Stadium Corp., or ECSC, a state entity subsidiary of the Empire State Development Corp., would lease the stadium to the Bills.
The state, under the new agreement, which still needs approval from the Erie County Legislature and New York State, would own the new stadium and land, as well as the old stadium complex.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted in a deal announcement that the county will no longer be contributing to annual operating and capital expenses for the stadium.
"It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York," Poloncarz said in a written statement announcing the deal.
The county's ownership of the stadium and surrounding property has long been a point of leverage for Erie County in its dealings with the Bills. When County Executive Mark Poloncarz said in April of last year that no fans would be allowed to enter the Bills stadium unless they were fully vaccinated from Covid-19, he pointed out that the county was in a position to set the rules since the stadium is a county-owned facility.
He actively negotiated with the Bills regarding policies on mask wearing and vaccination requirements on stadium property. He also refuted assertions by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that the county had no say in the matter.
Erie County has leased the stadium to the Bills since it opened in Orchard Park in 1973, most recently in a three-way lease arrangement with New York State.
The new stadium will be built directly across the street on Abbott Road, adjacent to Erie Community College’s South Campus.
The current stadium is expected to be razed for parking space.
The public would pay $850 million in upfront construction costs, pending approval by New York and Erie County lawmakers. New York is slated to contribute $600 million and Erie County $250 million toward construction, according to terms of the deal provided by Hochul.
The NFL is expected to provide a $200 million loan to Bills owners Kim and Terry Pegula. Up to $150 million of the loan is forgivable, repaid through the visiting teams’ share of Bills ticket revenue over 25 years.
The Pegulas are contributing at least $350 million toward stadium construction, plus the $50 million they will have to reimburse the league, Hochul's office said.