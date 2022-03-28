New Buffalo Bills stadium would be owned by New York State

Erie County will no longer own the Buffalo Bills stadium and related infrastructure, marking a departure from prior stadium deals with the team.

Erie County will transfer its ownership of all stadium structures and land over to the state under the deal announced Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul's office said.

As part of an agreement to build a $1.4 billion open-air stadium in Orchard Park, the new facility and the land will be owned by New York State, according to Hochul's office. The Erie County Stadium Corp., or ECSC, a state entity subsidiary of the Empire State Development Corp., would lease the stadium to the Bills.

The state, under the new agreement, which still needs approval from the Erie County Legislature and New York State, would own the new stadium and land, as well as the old stadium complex.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz noted in a deal announcement that the county will no longer be contributing to annual operating and capital expenses for the stadium.

"It was essential that we entered into an agreement that ensured the team stayed in Buffalo, but was also a fair deal for the people of Erie County and New York," Poloncarz said in a written statement announcing the deal.

