New Bills tight end O.J. Howard welcomes the chance for a career reset

Even though he wasn’t 100% at the start of the 2021 season, Howard was able to find a routine that involved working on the mobility of his ankles. That allowed him to play in every game in the regular season for the first time in his career, even though he said it took until Week 6 for him to finally feel like himself again.

“It was frustrating, but sometimes you do have to learn the hard way by getting injured to figure out your body,” Howard said. “So that's something that I kind of hopefully have pushed over to the side and got over with in my career I got so much better this past season just literally practicing every day and getting those reps and practice and staying healthy.”

Despite playing in all 17 games in 2021, Howard finished with just 14 catches for 135 yards and one touchdown. He played 31% of the offensive snaps, third on the Bucs at tight end behind Gronkowski and Cameron Brate.

Gronkowski, who has dealt with his fair share of injuries in a Hall of Fame career, ended up being a sounding board for Howard.