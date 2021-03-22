New Bills tight end Jacob Hollister excited to be reunited with Josh Allen in Buffalo

Jacob Hollister observed from the other sideline what was happening in Buffalo this past season.
The former Seattle Seahawks tight end visited Bills Stadium in 2020, coming out on the losing end of a 44-34 game.
More than just the result, though, left an impression on Hollister.
“I think talking to my agent, it just seemed like the best situation when it came to culture,” Hollister said Monday on a video news conference after signing a one-year contract with the Bills last week. “Just the type of building that you want to be in. I kind of experienced that, honestly, when I was here playing this year with Seattle. Kind of realized that playing throughout, just that the players were really close, the coaches were really close with the players. It just seemed like a great place to be.”
It helps, too, that a familiar face will be calling the plays. Hollister will be reunited with Bills quarterback Josh Allen in Buffalo after the two played together in college at Wyoming.
“I talked to Josh the day before I committed to signing here,” Hollister said. “He had nothing but amazing things to say, so I just thought with the situation, sign a one-year deal, and I was really excited to do it, so it seemed like a great situation.”
Hollister caught 32 passes for 515 yards and seven touchdowns with Allen as his quarterback in 2016. He hopes that chemistry translates to the next level.
“I think it will help us out a lot,” he said of his familiarity with Allen. “Obviously, that was close to five years ago, but at the same time, Josh is just a baller, so I love playing with. Honestly, that was a huge deciding factor for me coming here, was getting to play with him again. He's that type of guy that you can feel confident in the huddle with.”
Hollister actually hosted Allen when the quarterback made a campus visit to Wyoming before committing to the program.
“You could tell that the confidence was there right away,” he said. “Especially as a quarterback, you have to have all the confidence in the world in yourself and your ability. Josh is that type of guy where, obviously, there have been times in his life that people have questioned him and his ability. Wyoming was his only D-I offer I'm pretty sure, and he just kept truckin'.
“He's just that guy you want to be in the huddle with. He has a ton of confidence, has a ton of confidence in his teammates, his coaches and everybody, so I think that's the first thing that I realized with Josh is like, 'This is a really confident dude,' and that gives the rest of the team confidence around him, for sure.”
Hollister should fit in well in the Bills’ offense, and not just because he’s comfortable with Allen. Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll values versatility, which Hollister has demonstrated in his previous four seasons. The 27-year-old can play along the line of scrimmage or in the slot. He was even used as an H-back in the backfield on 29 plays last season for Seattle, while also playing a big role on special teams.
While it’s still too early to say exactly what his role with the Bills will be, Hollister isn’t too concerned about how he’s defined.
“I just want to be a football player,” he said. “I love moving around, doing a lot of different stuff. I just love the coaches feeling confident that I can do a lot of different things. Whatever that role may be, I'm excited about. Obviously, we'll get more into that, but I like to think of myself as a football player.”