New Bills tight end Jacob Hollister excited to be reunited with Josh Allen in Buffalo

“I think it will help us out a lot,” he said of his familiarity with Allen. “Obviously, that was close to five years ago, but at the same time, Josh is just a baller, so I love playing with. Honestly, that was a huge deciding factor for me coming here, was getting to play with him again. He's that type of guy that you can feel confident in the huddle with.”

Hollister actually hosted Allen when the quarterback made a campus visit to Wyoming before committing to the program.

“You could tell that the confidence was there right away,” he said. “Especially as a quarterback, you have to have all the confidence in the world in yourself and your ability. Josh is that type of guy where, obviously, there have been times in his life that people have questioned him and his ability. Wyoming was his only D-I offer I'm pretty sure, and he just kept truckin'.

“He's just that guy you want to be in the huddle with. He has a ton of confidence, has a ton of confidence in his teammates, his coaches and everybody, so I think that's the first thing that I realized with Josh is like, 'This is a really confident dude,' and that gives the rest of the team confidence around him, for sure.”