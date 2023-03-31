As soon as the NFL free agent market opened for negotiations on March 13, safeties were flying off the board, in general, and to different teams, in particular.

Fifteen safeties – led by the Cincinnati Bengals duo of Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell heading to Atlanta and Carolina, respectively – switched teams, and Taylor Rapp wasn’t one of them, despite 48 starts and 330 tackles in four years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Rapp’s wait, though, ended Monday when he agreed to terms on a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills that he officially signed Friday during a visit to team headquarters.

“Definitely a lot of patience required throughout the whole process,” Rapp said during a media conference. “Everyone’s free-agent process is a little different and unique. But, ultimately, I ended up in the right situation and the right opportunity and best fit for myself, my family and my future.”

Rapp, 25, who has 3,279 career regular-season defensive snaps, joins a Bills’ safety room with experience (Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer), but lacking in depth. Jaquan Johnson signed with Las Vegas, Dean Marlowe remains a free agent and Damar Hamlin’s status is uncertain.

Hyde and Poyer will be in their age-32 seasons. Hyde was limited to two games (neck) and Poyer missed four games (various injuries) last year. Rapp’s experience gives new play-caller Sean McDermott personnel options, chiefly using three-safety personnel.

“Obviously, this is a very special team, a very special defense and a very special back seven, especially the guys I’ll be joining in the (safeties’) room with Micah and Jordan – two great players,” said Rapp, who was contacted by new Bills safeties coach Joe Danna early in free agency. “Just a great opportunity to come in here and contribute any way I can and just pick their brains and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can.”

A second-round pick by the Rams in 2019 (No. 61 overall), Rapp had 100 tackles and two interceptions as a rookie, but his second year ended in November 2020 with an MCL injury. Rapp started every regular season game in ’21, but sustained a concussion in the finale and was not cleared until the Super Bowl, playing 27 snaps (seven tackles) in the Rams’ win over Cincinnati.

Rapp had 92 tackles in 16 games last year.

“Toughness, great understanding of the game, great versatility,” Rams coach Sean McVay said of Rapp during the NFL’s annual meeting on Tuesday. “He can really play on all three levels of your defense. You can kind of put him on the line of scrimmage, you can put him on the second level and you can play him as a safety in the deep part of the field.”

Said Rapp: “You like to grow and develop as a player every single year, and I think I’ve done that. I’m looking forward to building from Year 4 to Year 5 and in the future, as well.”

News Sports Writer Katherine Fitzgerald contributed to this story.