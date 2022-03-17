 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New Bills pass rusher Von Miller: 'I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city.'
0 comments

New Bills pass rusher Von Miller: 'I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city.'

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Bills press op at stadium

Newly signed Buffalo Bill LB Von Miller breaks into one of his trademark dances, "The Greedy", as soon as his toes touched the turf at Highmark Stadium meeting the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham

After his signing his contract with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, new pass rusher Von Miller met with Western New York reporters. Here are some highlights:

"What they're doing here is extremely special. They were going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They’ve been an amazing team. Josh Allen and Diggs on the offensive, and this offensive line they've built. Dion Dawkins, I’ve been a huge fan of the way he plays for a long time. To this defense, the No. 1 defense in the league, the safeties with Poyer and Micah and Ed Oliver up front and now we got Jordan Phillips and Settle … They made the No. 1 defense even better, and I’ve got a lot of respect for these linebackers as well, Matt Milano and Tremaine.

"I’m excited to go win, I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city. I’m excited to see Bills Mafia go crazy. I’m excited for all the things this special place brings. They were going to win a Super Bowl without me, so it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of it."

"It was a hard decision for me to make. I want to put emphasis on that. Leaving LA for Buffalo, it's tough. I'm going to be completely honest with you. ... Playing football is what I love to do, winning games is what I love to do, being around a great group of guys, being around this team and these guys ... that's really the only way they can draw me away from the great weather and it was to come over here and be part of something special here."

"When I left Denver and went to LA, I said, 'I’m not leaving.' It had to be something special and had to be this, it had to be the Buffalo Bills. What they’ve created here and the Bills Mafia, it had to be this environment to draw me away from that. It’s not really the weather – the weather is going to be the weather – but what they’re doing inside this facility and what they’re doing in this community, what they’re doing on the football field and off the football field I had to be a part of that.

In a video posted as he was visiting the field at Highmark Stadium, a smiling Miller said, "I've played on this field 50 million times and no dubs. We're getting big dubs now, baby. ... I appreciate you all. I'm so excited to be here. Let's get this Super Bowl." 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee suffering from 'imposter syndrome'

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News