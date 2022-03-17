New Bills pass rusher Von Miller: 'I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city.'

After his signing his contract with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, new pass rusher Von Miller met with Western New York reporters. Here are some highlights:
"What they're doing here is extremely special. They were going to win a Super Bowl with or without me. They’ve been an amazing team. Josh Allen and Diggs on the offensive, and this offensive line they've built. Dion Dawkins, I’ve been a huge fan of the way he plays for a long time. To this defense, the No. 1 defense in the league, the safeties with Poyer and Micah and Ed Oliver up front and now we got Jordan Phillips and Settle … They made the No. 1 defense even better, and I’ve got a lot of respect for these linebackers as well, Matt Milano and Tremaine.
"I’m excited to go win, I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city. I’m excited to see Bills Mafia go crazy. I’m excited for all the things this special place brings. They were going to win a Super Bowl without me, so it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of it."
Video @TheBuffaloNews @VonMiller just showed up to meet media for first time at @HighmarkStadm. Said he’s been a @BuffaloBills fan forever. pic.twitter.com/omonKqCRTQ— Robert Kirkham (@RobertKirkhamBN) March 17, 2022
"It was a hard decision for me to make. I want to put emphasis on that. Leaving LA for Buffalo, it's tough. I'm going to be completely honest with you. ... Playing football is what I love to do, winning games is what I love to do, being around a great group of guys, being around this team and these guys ... that's really the only way they can draw me away from the great weather and it was to come over here and be part of something special here."
"When I left Denver and went to LA, I said, 'I’m not leaving.' It had to be something special and had to be this, it had to be the Buffalo Bills. What they’ve created here and the Bills Mafia, it had to be this environment to draw me away from that. It’s not really the weather – the weather is going to be the weather – but what they’re doing inside this facility and what they’re doing in this community, what they’re doing on the football field and off the football field I had to be a part of that.
In a video posted as he was visiting the field at Highmark Stadium, a smiling Miller said, "I've played on this field 50 million times and no dubs. We're getting big dubs now, baby. ... I appreciate you all. I'm so excited to be here. Let's get this Super Bowl."