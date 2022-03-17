New Bills pass rusher Von Miller: 'I’m excited to go win a Super Bowl in this city.'

"It was a hard decision for me to make. I want to put emphasis on that. Leaving LA for Buffalo, it's tough. I'm going to be completely honest with you. ... Playing football is what I love to do, winning games is what I love to do, being around a great group of guys, being around this team and these guys ... that's really the only way they can draw me away from the great weather and it was to come over here and be part of something special here."

"When I left Denver and went to LA, I said, 'I’m not leaving.' It had to be something special and had to be this, it had to be the Buffalo Bills. What they’ve created here and the Bills Mafia, it had to be this environment to draw me away from that. It’s not really the weather – the weather is going to be the weather – but what they’re doing inside this facility and what they’re doing in this community, what they’re doing on the football field and off the football field I had to be a part of that.

In a video posted as he was visiting the field at Highmark Stadium, a smiling Miller said, "I've played on this field 50 million times and no dubs. We're getting big dubs now, baby. ... I appreciate you all. I'm so excited to be here. Let's get this Super Bowl."